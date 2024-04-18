Dario Signs Two Employers for Cardiometabolic Suite with Integrated GLP-1 Solution

Dario selected to provide integrated and proven solutions to improve employee cardiometabolic health

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today two new contracts to provide integrated chronic condition management solutions for two employers beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

The employers, a national supply chain company and a regional education organization, selected Dario's cardiometabolic suite to help improve outcomes for employees with cardiometabolic health conditions, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension and weight management needs, including support for individuals taking a GLP-1 medication.

Dario combines intelligent technologies with billions of data insights gathered from a decade of consumer engagement to deliver highly personalized experiences that keep members engaged over time for optimal results. Employees enrolled in Dario's cardiometabolic solution who are taking a GLP-1 medication will also have access to a tailored experience to support long-term behavior change.

"The trend towards integrated solutions continues to grow as employers look to reduce point solutions in favor of a single integrated solution that has a better member experience and has a lower cost of ownership when compared to managing multiple point solutions. Our new accounts are excited about Dario's proven ability to effectively engage people across multiple related conditions, and we look forward to delivering the market-leading results our clients deserve," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the launch of the solutions and the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

