Dario Surpasses 100 Scientific Studies, Cementing Leadership Among Digital Health's Most Evidence-Based Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced that it has surpassed 100 scientific studies, including peer-reviewed journal publications and peer-reviewed conference abstracts, marking a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to delivering rigorously validated outcomes for employers, health plans and their members.

Reaching this threshold places Dario among the top tier of digital health vendors by volume and depth of scientifically reviewed evidence, an important differentiator as self-insured employers, consultants and health plans increasingly demand rigorous proof of measurable impact – not merely engagement metrics or modeled results.

Compared with industry peers, Dario's body of published research reflects one of the most extensive and mature evidence bases in digital health and includes a substantial number of independent, third party investigator-initiated studies.

Beyond scale, Dario's research is distinguished by several characteristics that matter directly to purchasers of digital health solutions:

Large study populations, reflecting real employer and health plan member bases

Longitudinal designs, with some studies spanning up to two years

Replication across outcomes, with multiple studies validating key metrics

Independent validations, including analyses conducted entirely by third-party researchers

Directly observed outcomes, such as actual claims reduction and measured HbA1c improvement – not simply modeled or estimated results

Multi-condition evaluations, reflecting how cardiometabolic, behavioral health and musculoskeletal needs intersect in real populations

"For employers and health plans, evidence and scientific rigor are no longer optional – they are foundational," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario. "Crossing the 100-study milestone demonstrates that Dario's outcomes are durable, repeatable and supported by a broad and credible body of scientific research."

As healthcare purchasers shift toward value-based decision-making and vendor consolidation, Dario's expanding portfolio of peer-reviewed publications and conference-presented research, published on highly regarded platforms such as the Journal of Medical Internet Research and other leading peer-reviewed medical journals, underscores its role as a trusted, outcomes-driven partner capable of delivering measurable impact at scale.

