DarioHealth Expands Offering to Include Behavioral Health

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leading global digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator, announced today that it has expanded its offering on its chronic care platform application to include behavioral health coaching for stress, anxiety and loneliness, conditions which have recently escalated due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions including "shelter-in-place" and "stay-at-home" orders.

DarioHealth currently has over 51,000 active paying users, most of which have underlying conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

"Loneliness among Americans had already increased from approximately 50% of Americans to approximately 60% over the last two years, prior to the Coronavirus outbreak," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., chief medical officer of DarioHealth. "These conditions are often aggravated by unemployment, disease exacerbation, grief, bereavement and fear surrounding a global crisis. Loneliness, stress and anxiety have a known direct impact on chronic disease outcomes, and we wanted to expand our current evidence-based coaching approaches to include additional support for behavioral health conditions. We believe that implementing these changes will lead to better, more comprehensive care for all Dario users."

Recent moves by the Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") have provided digital health companies an opportunity to be more actively involved as states, countries and continents look for new solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In that regard, the FDA eased several requirements for the use of low risk digital tools for mental health recently.

"We continue to evolve, improve and expand our platform with the goal of delivering a more robust menu of clinically meaningful services to our members. We believe that the results of the expansion of our platform reflect a more complete solution for remote care in between physician office visits and improved health. We believe that our active dialogue with our members speaks to the high level of engagement and trust, and why we have earned a +77 Net Promoter Score and a 4.9 user rating on the AppStore," said Richard Anderson, president and general manager of North America of DarioHealth.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize chronic disease management in a totally new way without having their conditions slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York, New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Dario is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that implementing behavioral health services on its chronic care platform application will lead to better, more comprehensive care for all Dario users, as well as provides a more complete solution for remote care in between physician office visits and improved health and its belief that its active dialogue with its members speaks to the high level of engagement and trust, and is why it has obtained a high Net Promoter Score and a 4.9 user rating on the AppStore. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Media Inquiries:

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Picciano

[email protected]

+1-646-889-1200

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Related Links

https://www.dariohealth.com/

