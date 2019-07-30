DarioHealth Launches New Blood Pressure Monitoring System

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading global, digital therapeutics company, announced today the addition of a new digital monitoring solution on its Dario app platform that will allow patients to monitor their blood pressure throughout the day, in addition to their blood glucose levels. The Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System assists patients with hypertension and is a critical part of DarioHealth's strategy to go beyond diabetes to reach patients with a variety of chronic conditions.

The Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System is a medical device composed of a digital monitor and a blood pressure cuff, that synchronizes with the Dario mobile app which allows users to track their blood pressure and a variety of health markers, along with the daily actions that influence them. Combining the Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System, with the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, creates a harmonized digital health solution, enabling users to better monitor their health and make data driven choices. Together with Dario's software and professional coaching, we believe that users with hypertension and diabetes will benefit from a clear broad picture of their condition in a user-friendly format on their iPhone or Android mobile device.

"Our digital diabetes management solution has proven to be a valuable daily companion to those suffering from this chronic condition and is able to meet their needs and expectations. We have further expanded our offering to address the needs of those with hypertension, providing a sophisticated solution to millions affected by this condition" commented Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth.

Today, 75 million American have High blood pressure[1] including 73.6% of adults with diabetes2. By offering a fast, easy way to monitor these two strongly correlated chronic conditions, Dario aims to help more people live healthier lives. Dario also provides healthcare professionals with access to the accumulated information and enables them to adjust their interventions and evaluate their clinical effectiveness based on hard data.

Like the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, the Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System is FDA-cleared.

The Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System will be offered as a companion system where the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System is available, online and via Dario distributors.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by precision data analytics, high quality software, and personalized coaching, DarioHealth have developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a unique and holistic way. DarioHealth's cross functional team operates at the intersection of life science, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver seamlessly integrated and highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of customers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly expanding solutions for additional chronic conditions such as hypertension and moving into new geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions via the Dario mobile app, please go to: https://www.dariohealth.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that utilizing the Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System, together with the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, creates a harmonized digital health solution, enabling users to better monitor their health and make data driven and its belief that users with hypertension and diabetes that utilize Dario's software and professional coaching will benefit from a clear, broad picture of their condition in a user-friendly format on their iPhone or Android mobile device, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

