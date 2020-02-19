DarioHealth® Presents New Clinical Study Outcomes Showing the Dario Digital Therapeutics Platform Helps Insulin Dependent Patients With Diabetes Better Manage Their Chronic Condition

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today presented a new clinical study at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes ("ATTD") conference in Madrid, Spain, which showed significant reductions of both hypoglycemic and high glycemic events in people with type 1 and insulin dependent type 2 diabetes using Dario's digital therapeutics platform. The presentation will be available at the conference, on the ATTD 2020 website during the conference, and online for one year following the conference. The accepted abstract will be published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics.

Dario's platform delivers evidence-based therapeutic interventions that are driven by precision data analytics, high quality software, and personalized digital coaching. Dario offers a digital blood glucose monitoring platform accessible through its mobile phone app, weekly progress reports, personalized coaching guidance for individual users, feedback alerts, relevant content delivery and follow-up with dedicated professionals via in-app chats features, emails and calls. The platform helps users understand their real-time clinical status, the cause and effect of different behaviors and how to best manage better their condition and potentially improve their clinical outcomes.

The clinical study presented at the ATTD conference included data from users enrolled in Dario's full membership plan, which is available to payers, provides and consumers online and in selected physical retail stores.

The results of the study show that providing patients with real-time actionable information about their current blood glucose levels, along with alerts when blood glucose values exceed or fall below specified thresholds, can significantly affect the rate of extreme blood glucose events.

The Dario study was based on retrospective data analysis of 1,481 insulin dependent users with type 1 or type 2 diabetes evaluated for two years of continuous system use. The baseline was established using the Dario study group users' blood glucose levels at the first month. Once the study began, the average number of level 1 (<70 mg/dL) and level 2 (<54 mg/dL) hypoglycemic events, and the number of high glycemic events (>180mg/dL) were calculated monthly and compared to the baseline.

The clinical outcomes observed showed that Dario's platform assisted insulin dependent users in reducing their average monthly level 1 and level 2 hypoglycemic events and reducing average monthly high glycemic events.

The users in the study group reduced hypoglycemic events on average with the following results:

Users (1,481 of type 1 and type 2 diabetes combined) reduced average level 1 and level 2 hypoglycemic events by 24% and 17%, respectively, after six months, and by 50% and 57%, respectively, after two years;

The breakdown for type 1 users specifically (363) showed level 1 and level 2 hypoglycemic events average reduced by 19% and 16%, respectively, after six months, and by 50% and 55%, respectively, after two years.

In addition to reducing average hypoglycemic events, users reduced average high glycemic events:

Users (1,481) reduced average high glycemic events (>180 mg/dL) by 26% after six months, and 40% after two years;

Type 1 users specifically showed an average reduction in high glycemic events of 15% after six months, and 40% after two years.

In addition, these study results underscore the ability of Dario's diabetes solutions to assist special, high risk insulin dependent diabetes patients with their glycemic levels. Younger type 1 patients (i.e., 25 to 45 years of age) typically have poor glycemic control, as measured by the number of severe hypo and hyperglycemia events. In this study, 130 type 1 users under 45 years of age reduced their severe hypoglycemia (<54 mg/dL) by 64% (0.6 vs. 1.7 events per month on average) over the two-year study.

Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Scientific & Clinical Director at DarioHealth, commented on the study saying, "It is a great pleasure to present this study which shows that consistent digital blood glucose monitoring with the Dario platform can significantly affect the rate of extreme blood glucose events and may facilitate improvement in clinical outcomes, leading to better health outcomes for individuals with diabetes."

"At DarioHealth, our objective is to produce the highest clinical data standards in the digital therapeutics industry. The outcome of this effort is users achieving meaningful outcomes and self-management excellence. The study adds to our unparalleled, growing database of clinical evidence from over 40,000 users of the dramatically better health outcomes that we believe the Dario program provides our users," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/.

About ATTD

The 13th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2020), will be held from 19 - 22 February 2020 in Madrid. The purpose of the meeting will be to showcase the latest, world-changing, innovations and research in Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes.

The ATTD brings together clinicians, such as diabetologists, endocrinologists, pediatricians and family medicine practitioners, scientists, engineers, start-up companies, investors, medical corporations, regulators and payers from all over the world who take active part in the conference, with lectures, workshops and posters and oral presentations, in order to share knowledge and develop collaborations.

Main topics of the ATTD meetings are: closed-loop systems and artificial pancreas, clinical decision support systems/advisors, insulin pumps, glucose sensors (invasive and non-invasive), implantable pumps and sensors, new insulins and new insulin delivery systems, devices focused on diabetes prevention, informatics in the service of medicine; telemedicine, software and other advanced medical technologies to be used in hospitals; new technologies for treating obesity, diabesity - methods to control or prevent diabetes in obese people, glycemic control in the hospital and blood glucose monitoring in intensive care units.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that its platform helps users understand their real-time clinical status, the cause and effect of different behaviors and how to best manage better their condition and potentially improve their clinical outcomes, the belief that consistent digital blood glucose monitoring with the Dario platform can significantly affect the rate of extreme blood glucose events and may facilitate improvement in clinical outcomes, leading to better health outcomes for individuals with diabetes and the belief that the Dario program provides dramatically better health outcomes to its users. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

