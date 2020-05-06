DarioHealth Self-test Blood Glucose Meters Can Now Be Utilized Within Hospitals During the COVID-19 Pandemic Per Recently Issued Emergency FDA Guidelines

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a global digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator, announced today that in an effort to reduce contact between healthcare providers and patients in hospital settings, limit COVID-19 exposure, and preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized that home-use blood glucose meters including Dario's smartphone-connected metering device may be used by patients with diabetes who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 to check their own blood glucose levels and provide the readings to the health care personnel caring for them.

As a result of these recently updated guidelines , hospitals can now allow patients to self-test using their Dario blood glucose testing strips and smartphone-connected device or the hospital can issue patients a Dario device upon admission to the hospital for COVID-19 related conditions.

This is a critically important development for healthcare workers who will now be able to limit exposure to potentially infected patients and continuously access, monitor, and track blood glucose remotely, without patient contact, through Dario's provider interface.

Irregularities in blood glucose levels are suspected as a factor in the increased severity of potentially deadly COVID-19 complications, driving a high priority placed on stabilization of patients' blood glucose levels.

"This common-sense lifting of restrictions on blood glucose monitoring in hospitals has outsized benefit for care providers and patients alike who are actively seeking ways to protect against contracting the deadly virus," commented Rick Anderson, DarioHealth president, and general manager. "Furthermore, it allows more frequent testing of hospitalized patients which leads to improved blood glucose stabilization."

