DARIOHEALTH TO PARTICIPATE IN THE COWEN 43RD ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced that management will participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 4-6, 2024, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Anderson, President, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6th, from 10:30 – 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/drio/2016052.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Dario Health

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

