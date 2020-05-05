DarioHealth to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced it will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

The call will be hosted by Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Time: 8:30 am EDT

Toll Free: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Conference ID: DarioHealth First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2224/34665

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through May 26, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and use replay passcode 34665. The webcast replay will be available through August 12, 2020.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com.

DarioHealth Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]

347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Picciano

[email protected]

646-889-1200

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

