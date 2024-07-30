DarioHealth to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, August 8th

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it will release its financial results for the 2nd quarter ended June 30th, 2024, on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, before the market opens and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 8th, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3V5ogDP

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1672806&tp_key=f245af335e

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through Sunday, September 8th, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 1163410.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected date of its earnings release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

