DarioHealth to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the 2nd quarter ended June 30th, 2026 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, before the market opens.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Lara Dodo, Chief Operations Officer, and Chen Franco-Yehuda, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/4vKeztO

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767650&tp_key=4cfb9bb10d

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after completion of the conference call through Tuesday, August 25th, 2026. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 1188083.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected date of its earnings release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Zoe Harrison

VP, Accounting and Corporate Development

[email protected]

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-203-785-6310

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.