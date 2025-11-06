DarioHealth to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, November 13, 2025

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today that it will release its financial results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30th, 2025 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, before the market opens.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Steven Nelson, President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Chen Franco-Yehuda, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 13th, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/4mObSmB

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1732064&tp_key=b74033256e

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after completion of the conference call through Thursday, November 27th, 2025. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 1196613.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected date of its earnings release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

