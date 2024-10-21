DATALOOP AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO CREATE & DEPLOY AI MODELS FOR DEVICES Powered by Snapdragon

Highlights:

Collaboration enables automated pipeline for building, fine-tuning, and deploying Qualcomm AI Hub models across IoT, Compute, Automotive, and Mobile devices powered by Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms.

Enables developers to perform advanced AI model development on the Dataloop platform and deploy these models to devices powered by Snapdragon platforms.

AI model and application developers can use automated AI pipelines directly on Dataloop AI's platform alongside Qualcomm Technologies' optimized AI models on devices that contain Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms.

Collaboration aims to simplify creation of dedicated, high-quality AI models and applications for Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms.

TEL AVIV, Israel and MAUI, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloop AI, an end-to-end, data-centric AI development platform for data and AI teams, has announced today at Snapdragon Summit a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.. This collaboration aims to significantly accelerate AI model development for mobile, automotive, IoT, and other computing devices powered by Snapdragon platforms.

With the newly created, fully automated AI Pipeline on the Dataloop AI platform, application and model developers gain direct access to a comprehensive suite of AI development tools for building models and applications tailored for devices powered by Snapdragon® platforms. They can then use Qualcomm® AI Hub to seamlessly deploy these models across a wide array of devices powered by Snapdragon platforms.

Dataloop enables AI developers to streamline the entire AI lifecycle through an automated pipeline that includes data curation, labelling, model fine-tuning, and integration with Qualcomm AI Hub, which compiles, optimizes, and profiles the ready-to-deploy model.

Nir Buschi, Co-Founder & CBO at Dataloop AI, said: "The Qualcomm AI Hub helps enhance the efficiency of AI development. Dataloop's comprehensive platform simplifies the entire AI lifecycle, while Qualcomm Technologies' innovations enable models that are optimized and ready for deployment on edge devices, empowering developers to accelerate innovation and bring AI solutions to market faster."

Siddhika Nevrekar, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc., said: "Qualcomm Technologies is collaborating with Dataloop to streamline on-device AI deployment. With Dataloop's automated pipelines and robust data management, developers can effortlessly create powerful AI systems and seamlessly deploy them on-device using our Qualcomm AI Hub."

Dataloop supports AI teams throughout the entire AI application deployment process, enabling them to consistently build and deploy applications swiftly and accurately. With its data-agnostic approach and support for diverse types of unstructured data, it addresses the needs of industries dealing with complex data workflows and challenges in data quality and AI model training.

Dataloop AI is an enterprise-grade, end-to-end data-centric AI development solution provider that assists AI and data teams throughout the entire AI journey, from prototype to full-scale production. It includes robust data management for visualizing and searching through troves of unstructured data, an orchestration layer for customizing production Gen AI pipelines, LLM and MLOps tooling and an AI cloud environment for streamlining AI workflows and application development.

Founded in 2017, Dataloop has raised $50M to date and operates across the US, ISL, and UAE. For more information visit: https://dataloop.ai.

