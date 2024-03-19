Dataloop to Supercharge Adoption Timeline for Generative AI Applications in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Dataloop to embed NVIDIA AI in its transformative AI development platform to accelerate time to market, enable sophisticated, highly trained AI applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloop AI , an end-to-end, data-centric AI development platform, today announced that it will collaborate with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform into its platform to advance the building and refinement of AI applications for businesses.

By integrating numerous NVIDIA AI Enterprise software tools and models – including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices – in its platform, Dataloop offers its customers the ability to speed up AI deployment and enhances their interactions with other tools and applications available on the platform. This means better data management and curation, as well as improved data automation workflows. This is set to help advance AI adoption and drive better business outcomes.

Generative AI could automate up to 70% of all business activities , but the road to AI adoption can be lengthy, with many companies not making it out of the proof of concept or pilot stages. Disorganized and disjointed data is a great inhibitor to progress. As generative AI is projected to add up to $4.4 trillion in annual economic benefits according to McKinsey , facilitating efficient AI development, backed by well-managed, optimized data is the key to unlocking the value in AI. Providing NVIDIA technology on the Dataloop platform means Dataloop customers can use leading AI tools directly on a unified, orchestrated platform.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA marks a significant milestone in the AI development cycle," said Avi Yashar, Co-founder and CEO of Dataloop. "By combining Dataloop's platform with NVIDIA AI technologies, we are enhancing AI development and deployment, empowering our customers to leverage high-quality, optimized AI applications."

The integration of NVIDIA technology will encompass four main elements. First, Dataloop's marketplace will feature access to the NVIDIA API catalog , offering performance-optimized, leading foundation models and API endpoints that can be deployed with NVIDIA NIM microservices. Users will be able to effortlessly incorporate leading AI models into data pipelines. Second, ready-made AI solutions powered by NVIDIA AI, such as pipelines for LLM applications, including summarization and chatbots, will be available. Additionally, NVIDIA NeMo text embedding-based data curation and search capabilities will be enabled within the indexed datasets managed on Dataloop. Finally, Dataloop received early access to NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices and is currently integrating them into its platform. This integration supports text embeddings and LLM optimization.

Through these four key components, Dataloop aims to revolutionize how AI is deployed and utilized in the market, reducing cost and accelerating AI development.

About Dataloop

Dataloop AI is an enterprise-grade, end-to-end AI application development solution provider that assists AI and data teams throughout the entire journey, from research to full-scale production. The company's Marketplace streamlines AI production and boosts AI/ML applications by seamlessly integrating data, LLMs, foundation models, and human intelligence into a unified, agile workflow, facilitating efficient and scalable AI application production. Co-founded by AI veterans Avi Yashar, Nir Buschi and Eran Shlomo in 2017, Dataloop has raised $49M to date. The company employs 80 individuals with a headquarters in Israel, and operating remotely across the US, EU, and UAE.

