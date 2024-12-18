DealHub introduces API-First CPQ to deliver Automated Headless Quoting

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the leading provider of advanced, enterprise-grade Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform, announced the release of its API-First, headless quoting architecture. The new headless quoting environment extends the power and flexibility of DealHub CPQ to support quote automations across all sales channels, including PLG, e-Commerce and self-service portals.

DealHub API-First CPQ provides organizations the flexibility to develop scalable quoting solutions powered by DealHub's robust logic-driven, configurable Playbooks. The headless quoting environment provides a composable and modular architecture that can be seamlessly integrated with revenue applications and custom user interfaces.

"API powered quoting will open a world of opportunities for DealHub customers to rapidly and effortlessly deploy new omnichannel revenue streams, from a single hub," stated Eyal Orgil, Chief Revenue Officer at DealHub. "Headless quoting is a further example of the expanded possibilities provided with DealHub CPQ and the non-stop innovation we continue to introduce to redefine the modern CPQ."

DealHub API-First Headless Quoting can be leveraged to support all sales processes, from new business to renewals and amendments. The Headless environment provides full access to DealHub's rich CPQ functionality, including:

Configurable Logic-engine to generate error-free quotes and contracts

Multi-dimensional pricing able to dynamically set the most applicable pricing

Seamless back-end integration with Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics and other CRMs

Powerful call-outs and queries to sync with ERP-based pricebooks, external product catalogs, and other back-end systems

About DealHub

DealHub delivers a business-logic driven engine to power the complete Quote-to-Revenue workflow incorporating CPQ, CLM, Subscription Billing, DealRoom, and new composable API-First Headless Quoting. This intelligent flow drives revenue execution from new business to renewed customers without delays and errors, ensuring a superior buyer experience across all revenue streams.

