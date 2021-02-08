DealHub Recognized as Part of Top 50 Best Sales Products in 2021 by G2 Software Awards

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub's CPQ, CLM & Remote Selling platform is honored to be recognized as a top 50 in the Best Sales Products list by G2 in 2021, an accolade that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. In addition, DealHub has been included for the second year in a row as part of the top 100 Highest Satisfaction list, compiled from G2's entire list of software companies.

Akin to "The People's Choice Awards" for tech companies, G2 created the Best Products for Sales list based on data from over 1.25 million authentic, unbiased, and unverified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020, and each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.

This is DealHub's second time on G2′s Best Software Products for Sales and Highest Satisfaction lists. Over the past few years, DealHub has also consistently led G2's CPQ Momentum Grid and many other awards.

"DealHub is purpose-built for sales organizations that want to streamline their sales stages into one fluid sales motion. Our CPQ and personalized DealRoom are proven to shorten sales cycles and increase quote accuracy to 100%. All of this with an easy implementation guided by our in-house experts - it is no surprise that our users have rated our product so highly." said Eyal Orgil, Chief Revenue Officer of DealHub.io

"Our CPQ Implementation and Customer Success reps have been individually acknowledged for their work on G2. Our easy implementation that goes live in weeks guided by our in-house domain experts gives our users an experience that goes beyond their expectations." Ran Goldstein - VP of Customer Success DealHub

Read genuine feedback from DealHub users on G2. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.DealHub.io.

About DealHub.io

DealHub's award-winning CPQ and CLM platform enables Sales teams to build and maintain engaging and personalized dialogue with their buyers throughout the sales processes. Utilizing AI-based buyer engagement analytics derived from actual customer touches, DealHub uncovers previously unattainable buyer interests, behavior and intent that most effectively drive deals to success. For more information, visit https://dealhub.io/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

