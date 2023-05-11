Deepdub becomes the first AI dubbing solution to receive content security accreditation from the MPA's Trusted Partner Network

Deepdub is now certified to work with pre-release theatrical content, paving the way for the widespread adoption of AI-powered audiovisual dubbing in movies and television

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , the leading AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization company, announced today that it has achieved certification from the Motion Picture Association's Trusted Partner Network (TPN). TPN certification is a rigorous process that ensures that Deepdub has the necessary technology, infrastructure, and security measures in place to meet the high standards of the media and entertainment industry.

"We are thrilled to join the ranks of TPN-certified companies, demonstrating our commitment to quality and security in the services we provide," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "Achieving this certification not only highlights our dedication to excellence but also reinforces our promise to offer our clients the best possible experience in AI-powered dubbing and localization."

Deepdub employs proprietary generative AI technology to deliver theatrical-grade content localization swiftly and cost-effectively. The entire post-production process, from casting and content adaptation to audio generation and sound mixing, integrates state-of-the-art AI with the expertise and creativity of industry professionals, including dubbing directors and sound engineers.

By harnessing thousands of voices to match each performance, Deepdub effectively reproduces the original viewing experience in the audience's native language. The company's unique process captures the full spectrum of emotion and expressiveness from the original performance in the dubbed audio. Additionally, their advanced technology ensures seamless synchronization between the dubbed audio and video, further enhancing the immersiveness of the viewer experience.

Since its launch, Deepdub has secured a multi-series partnership with Topic.com to bring its catalog of foreign TV shows into English, and became the first-ever company to dub dozens of titles to English and Latin American Spanish using generative AI voices. Deepdub is currently collaborating with multiple Hollywood studios on television and film projects, and has contributed to movies that are now showing in theaters globally. "The fact that we are the first AI dubbing solution to be accepted as a trusted service provider in the entertainment industry is a strong testament to our ability to deliver premium quality dubbing solutions. It also signifies a growing trend in the industry, where embracing AI technologies is becoming increasingly important," said Krakowski.

About Deepdub:

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences for international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide a high-quality localization service for entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and provides and end-to-end solution for all of their localization needs. Deepdub's team consists of technology entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, as well as dubbing and post-production specialists with extensive industry experience. The advisory board features prominent media executives such as Kevin Reilly, who held the position of Chief Content Officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former President of Fox Television Studios.

For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on Twitter @deepdub_ai

SOURCE Deepdub