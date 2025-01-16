Deepdub Opens Access to Hollywood-Vetted Voiceovers with New AI Audio API

Combining Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology and unparalleled industry knowledge, the API enables precise control over accents, emotional tone, and vocal style, providing emotionally rich voiceovers in dozens of the most in demand languages and dialects

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , a leader in AI-powered voice solutions, announced today the launch of its AI Audio API , an enterprise-grade platform designed to deliver Hollywood-vetted audio experiences. Leveraging Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology, the API facilitates seamless real-time voice generation with advanced customization parameters such as accent, speed, tempo, and variance.

AI voiceover options are plagued with limited language, tone, emotion, and dialect options, leading to subpar audio experiences and culturally inauthentic experiences. Deepdub's AI Audio API leverages the company's eTTS™ technology to provide users with emotionally resonant and authentic voices in dozens of the most in demand languages and dialects.

Empowering users to fine-tune voice outputs with unmatched precision, the APIs' wide range of applications includes entertainment and news commentary, advertisements and commercial promotion, and even interactive voice response (IVR) and customer support. Deepdub's technology ensures that each voice carries the emotional depth and nuance necessary for powerful storytelling, educational content, and effective customer interactions, setting a new standard for what voice technology can achieve.

"Voice solutions have become essential for organizations across industries as we move toward a voice-enabled future, with consumers increasingly expecting high-quality, authentic audio experiences," said Ofir Krakowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Deepdub. "But until now, high-quality voice solutions were only available to Hollywood-level productions, as the time, effort, and budget required to create lifelike and nuanced voices required too many resources. With Deepdub's API, we're excited to make our proprietary technology and Hollywood-quality vetted voices accessible to a broader audience, including developers, enterprises, and content creators worldwide."

The flagship feature of Deepdub's AI Audio API is the audio presets, designed based on years of industry experience with the most requested voiceover needs. These pre-configured settings enable users to rapidly adapt different content types without requiring extensive manual configuration or exploration. The available presets include audio descriptions and audiobooks, documentary or reality narration, promotional and commercial content, drama and entertainment, IVR and customer support, news delivery, sports commentary, and anime or cartoon voiceovers.

Each preset is engineered to ensure that the voice outputs are not only high quality but also tailored to the specific emotional and stylistic requirements of the content, ensuring the final product is both effective and engaging.

Deepdub's AI Audio API enables the creation of unique voice sessions, seamless speech adjustments, and natural variations to ensure realistic and engaging voiceovers. By tailoring audio content to fit specific regional dialects and character voices, the API enhances both user experience and application versatility. Built for enterprise-ready scalability, the platform meets the highest standards of security and compliance, including TPN certification, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance.

For more information, please visit: https://deepdub.ai/tts-api

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

