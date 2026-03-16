Deepdub to Showcase Real-Time Conversational Voice AI at NVIDIA GTC 2026 as Part of NVIDIA Inception Program

Enterprise-Grade Voice AI Platform to Be Demonstrated Live at NVIDIA Inception Booth #4011 and AWS Booth #921

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , a foundational voice AI company pioneering expressive voice technologies, announced today its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2026. As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with AI, Deepdub will demonstrate how its production-grade conversational voice AI platform enables real-time, GPU-accelerated enterprise interactions powered by NVIDIA technology.

Attendees can visit Deepdub at Booth #4011 (NVIDIA Inception) at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, throughout the conference from March 16-19, 2026.

At GTC, Deepdub will present its enterprise conversational AI platform, including a side-by-side walkthrough of the bot creation process, showing how quickly teams can configure and deploy a real-time conversational AI voice agent. A flagship demonstration will feature the Virtual PDM, an agentic solution built for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that serves as a real-time conversational product development manager for startup product marketing and go-to-market teams. The Virtual PDM simplifies ongoing communication around programs, initiatives, benefits, and key updates, helping lean teams stay informed and move faster.

Deepdub will also present live at the AWS Booth #921 on two occasions:

Monday, March 16 at 3:00 PM — Bot configuration demonstration

Wednesday, March 18 at 12:00 PM — Live conversation with the bot

Deepdub's platform is purpose-built for production-grade performance at enterprise scale. The solution runs on AWS cloud infrastructure and is architected to deliver real-time voice interaction with GPU-accelerated speed. Automatic speech recognition (ASR) and Deepdub's proprietary text-to-speech (TTS) engine runs on NVIDIA GPUs , enabling low latency and natural voice quality in live enterprise environments.

"GTC is where the AI ecosystem comes together, and we're proud to be part of it as an NVIDIA Inception member," said Oz Krakowski, Chief Business Development Officer at Deepdub. "Our platform brings together NVIDIA's GPU acceleration and AWS cloud infrastructure to deliver conversational AI that performs in real enterprise environments, not just in demos. We look forward to showing attendees what real-time voice AI looks like at production scale."

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive voice technologies for global enterprises across TV, film, advertising, gaming, e-learning, and AI-agent applications. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Deepdub Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 506 5104

SOURCE Deepdub