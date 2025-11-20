DeepKeep Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: AI Cybersecurity Ecosystem

DeepKeep is known for its AI-native approach to securing enterprise AI across agents, users, and applications.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep , the platform ensuring secure and trustworthy enterprise AI, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: AI Cybersecurity Ecosystem report.

DeepKeep's innovative solution helps enterprises secure the rapidly expanding operational footprint of AI as companies adopt LLMs, multimodal models, and AI agents across products and workflows. In 2025, 97% of organizations reported an AI-related security incident and lacking necessary AI access controls, while the average cost of a data breach reached $4.44M , underscoring the critical nature of dedicated security and safeguards built specifically for AI systems.

"We are proud to be recognized in the Gartner report. We believe that it highlights the central role AI-native security increasingly plays across the enterprise and our unique solution for ensuring its security and trust," said Rony Ohayon, CEO and Founder of DeepKeep. "AI is transforming how companies build, operate, and deliver their products – but without rigorous, dedicated safeguards, it creates serious vulnerabilities. DeepKeep allows organizations to embrace AI confidently and responsibly."

DeepKeep's end-to-end platform is purpose-built to secure AI from development through production. Its context-aware capabilities include model scanning, automated AI red teaming, AI firewalls that safeguard prompts and outputs, continuous monitoring, and governance of both autonomous agents and employee AI usage.

About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems – including large language models and computer vision – helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit deepkeep.ai .

