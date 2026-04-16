dig Launches ask-dig, the First Video-Centric AI Social Search Platform

The new platform allows users to ask any question and see what people actually think and say across social, with answers grounded in real video and audience signals

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dig , the Video-first Social Intelligence Platform helping enterprises track fast-moving narratives across social media, announced today the launch of ask-dig, a video-first AI search platform that delivers evidence-backed answers sourced from social media. Designed to answer questions about what's happening on social media, ask-dig analyzes social posts, cutting through sponsored posts and synthetic content to surface real, unfiltered audience reactions and emerging narratives on any topic.

Short-form social videos have become the most rapidly growing format in recent years. Despite this growing prevalence of video across social, traditional LLMs still answer using text-based sources and non-social media sources to inform its answers. While these answers sound confident, they are often outdated, inauthentic, lack the emotional responses of ordinary people, and miss conversations that truly define brand perception that are happening inside video.

ask-dig was built to close that gap. Positioned as an alternative to general-purpose AI search tools, ask-dig turns the social web into a real-time answer engine. After a user simply types in a plain-language question, ask-dig finds and analyzes thousands of relevant social posts in under two minutes, examining narratives, audience reactions, comment sentiment and emerging signals across the feed. Rather than generating a probabilistic response from indexed web content like a standard LLM, ask-dig sources exclusively from the posts it collects and filters, ensuring every insight is fully traceable to real social content. Additionally, every response is source-linked, so users can go directly from the answer to the original posts driving it.

The result is a self-serve intelligence chat experience that pulls findings and insights from the depths of social in a way that general-purpose LLMs cannot. An individual can search for a restaurant recommendation, a creator can ask for the latest trends, a journalist can map local reactions to a breaking story, or a brand can get real-time feedback on a specific campaign. ask-dig is built for creators, journalists, consultants, marketing professionals, agencies or anyone who needs fast, reliable, evidence-backed answers from social media.

"Most AI platforms today produce answers that sound authoritative, but lack grounding in real-world sentiment and behavior," said Ofer Familier, CEO & Co-founder of dig. "The problem is that opinions are forming in conversations taking place through dynamic interactions across social, increasingly in videos. When that richness is flattened into clean text for analysis, critical context is lost. ask-dig was built to bridge that gap, delivering answers rooted in actual user-generated content, so people can explore conclusions actually based on what others are genuinely saying and experiencing."

ask-dig is part of dig's broader product suite, which includes its enterprise platform for always-on social intelligence. While ask-dig focuses on answering ad-hoc questions in real time, the dig enterprise platform is built for continuous brand monitoring, narrative intelligence, deep social research, and consumer insights. Unlike legacy tools that rely on keywords, mentions, and manual workflows, dig is designed for a video-first internet reality, enabling teams to track reputation, detect emerging narratives, and understand what is actually shaping perception across social at scale.

ask-dig is launching with both a free tier and a paid entry-level tier priced at $100 per month. To learn more, please visit ask.dig.ai

About dig

dig is the leader in video-first social intelligence. By analyzing billions of posts across social platforms, dig captures the authentic human reactions that traditional text-based tools miss. Built for today's video-driven internet, dig reads the human layer of social, from tone and reactions to cultural context, so organizations can understand what people actually think, feel, and do.

Learn more at www.dig.ai .

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SOURCE dig