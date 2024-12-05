DIGYMATEX to Launch Innovative App for Smarter Technology Usage by Kids

The EU-funded project will showcase a mobile application as well as key findings on children's digital maturity during its concluding conference in Vienna

VIENNA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU-funded DIGYMATEX Project will unveil a new app designed to guide children and teens toward healthier and more balanced technology use.

The application will be showcased at the DIGYMATEX concluding conference, Growing Up on Screens, which will take place on December 9, 2024 at the University of Vienna and will be streamed online.

During the event, project researchers will also present key findings on how young people use digital technologies and the importance of fostering self-determined and socially responsible technology use.

With kids spending more time online than ever, the DIGYMATEX app empowers young people aged 9 to 18 to develop better habits while using smartphones, tablets, and other digital tools. Through fun interactive activities and personalized feedback, the app helps users make thoughtful choices, build skills, and stay connected to the world around them.

The app focuses on three key elements:

Choice : Kids can pick their own activities and challenges, giving them a sense of control.

: Kids can pick their own activities and challenges, giving them a sense of control. Confidence : Gamified lessons teach practical skills, such as how to stay safe and smart online.

: Gamified lessons teach practical skills, such as how to stay safe and smart online. Support: A friendly digital guide cheers them on with motivational messages and progress updates.

"The DIGYMATEX app promotes healthier technology habits and builds confidence and independence in young users," said DIGYMATEX project coordinator, Prof. Marco Hubert of Aarhus University, Denmark.

"The concluding conference will summarize more than four years of research on developing evidence-based tools for understanding and assessing digital maturity in children and adolescents."

The meeting is open to researchers, educators, and parents interested in the topic of children's digital maturity. It includes a keynote presentation, "A Child Rights Approach to Digital Maturity" given by Prof. Sonia Livingstone of the Department of Media and Communications at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

To view the full programme and to register, click here.

About DIGYMATEX

DIGYMATEX is an EU-funded project working to develop evidence-based tools for understanding and assessing digital maturity in children and adolescents.

The project is being funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme and the Canadian government and is comprised of 12 partner organisations from leading universities, research institutions, and technology companies in ten countries.

For more information, https://digymatex.eu/

Contact

Marco Hubert

Aarhus University

[email protected]

+45 9350 8662

SOURCE DIGYMATEX Project