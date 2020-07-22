DolCas Biotech Commits to Sourcing Clean-label Nutraceuticals From Upcycled Raw Materials

Zero-Waste Future for Nutraceuticals

LANDING, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC, shares its zero-waste goal for the company's entire portfolio of potent branded nutraceutical ingredients. The company declared its commitment to accelerate a full-sustainability strategy centered on the upcycling of typically discarded — yet highly valuable — raw materials. DolCas will further ally this endeavor with its ongoing clean-label initiatives to maintain full transparency and traceability of its product line.

According to Euromonitor International's 'Sustainability Survey 2019', 66% of nutraceutical industry professionals believe that sustainability initiatives are critical to success. Innova Market Insights' consumer research indicates that consumer expectations around sustainability are higher than ever, pushing companies to prioritize eco-efficiency, especially when it comes to reducing food and plastic waste.

While the market for clean-label products has grown substantially in recent years, DolCas offers a fresh perspective, one that focuses on clinically-studied, sustainably-sourced, 'drum-to-hopper' ingredients that are clean-label by design. As early adopters, DolCas understands all the nuances of formulating for this demand, and continually seeks to collaborate with partners that source their ingredients locally, and with commitment to the same environmental vision.

Upcycling creates potent new products

DolCas's TruOliv™ polyphenol extract is one example of such next-gen sustainability in action. The formulation is composed of Moroccan-grown olive leaves and whole fruit, including the skin and flesh. The olive pomace, or remaining mass of pits, branches, and unused fruits, has been ingeniously upcycled into smoke-free, natural charcoal briquettes for a completely zero-waste process. The solvent-free, USDA, EU and China-certified organic extract and its charcoal byproduct are parts of a vertically integrated operation that is regenerative, not just sustainable.

"The polyphenol profile is a perfect example of this," explains Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs for DolCas. "The sun scorched, hostile desert environment is an incubator for the accelerated production of polyphenols, which is key in generating TruOliv's concentrated actives profile."

DolCas' proprietary extraction method delivers more than 3% of hydroxytyrosol and 7% oleuropein, without the use of solvents or heat. It provides the polyphenol synergism of traditionally consumed olive oils, yielding a high concentration of clinical bioactives equal to 20 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, all in a 1g dose.

"As with many trends that develop from shared agendas, the uncompromising interest in sustainability and health-awareness is expected to energize the growth trajectory for clean-label products," says K. G. Rao, President of DolCas. "The nutraceuticals industry faces the unique challenge of delivering clinically efficacious end products that merge nutrition with pharmaceutical precision, without concessions for environmentally unfriendly processes or synthetic ingredients."

The company's Bergacyn® liver support complex is made with adherence to the same values. It is a patented, clean-label nutraceutical powerhouse composition of bergamot (Citrus bergamia) fruit polyphenols, fiber, and wild-crafted artichoke thistle leaf (Cynara cardunculus sylvestris). Bergamot juice and pulp serve as upcycled source materials to provide the polyphenols and fiber in Bergacyn.

"The peel of the bergamot fruit has traditionally been prized for the extract of its essential oil for use in the perfume industry," explains Jackson-Michel. "The fruit itself – pulp and juice included — were considered nothing more than waste. In fact, it's been reported that it takes roughly 100 bergamot fruits to produce a mere three ounces of essential oil. This constitutes substantial loss. Moreover, the rich polyphenols in bergamot, if not properly discarded, can lead to soil contamination."

The artichoke component of the Bergacyn blend is an ancient variety, endemic to the Calabria region of Italy, where it often is seen growing along the roadside as a weed and largely regarded as not commercially viable. An innovative extraction process is applied to these native botanicals, resulting in a completely solvent-free, richly potent, clinically studied bioactive compound with multi-targeted use. Bergacyn production reinvests these underutilized, yet highly valuable, cast-offs, delivering an excipient-free clean-label fill for capsules.

MoriKol™ collagen is another DolCas nutraceutical sustainably sourced, derived from otherwise discarded fish remnants. Fish collagen has proven bioavailability benefits that surpass those of bovine collagen. MoriKol takes it a step further by delivering 15% of tripeptides — the skin-cell ready actives — that are more efficiently absorbed. They not only support the building of collagen by stimulating its growth, but also protects the skin from UV-damage at a low dose.

Curcugen™ is DolCas' 50% concentrated full spectrum highly bioavailable curcuminoid ingredient that conforms to both zero-waste and eco-friendly initiatives. The sustainably sourced, agro-fueled manufacturing process generates a clean, food-grade byproduct that is upcycled into a base ingredient for culinary use. DolCas' sustainability efforts doesn't begin and end with zero biomatter waste. The company has committed to reduced plastic use by shipping Curcugen in recyclable waxed, cardboard drums.

"During our 13 years in business, we recognized that when we honor the values of quality, purity, and sustainability, positioning our products becomes easier because we know with assurance that we aren't shortchanging the most important person in this chain – the consumer," concludes Jackson- Michel. The majority of DolCas marketed ingredients carry ISO and HAACP seals of quality and are certified kosher and halal.

