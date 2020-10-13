LANDING, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A synergistic five-ingredient botanical formula demonstrated significant benefits in the support of men's healthy sexual performance in recently published clinical research. These findings demonstrate the effectiveness of Fortiquin ™(OLNP-05) in supporting healthy sexual male performance, an issue that affects 20% to 30% of men globally.

DolCas Biotech’s Botanical Blend, Fortiquin, Supports Men’s Sexual Health

In this double-blind, controlled study published July 14, 2020, in the Journal of Medicinal Food, the patent-pending, all-natural Fortiquin (OLNP-05) herbal fusion marketed by DolCas Biotech, Ltd., exhibited a 5.1-fold benefit over a placebo in safely supporting healthy sexual endurance and stamina amongst healthy male subjects over an 8 week course.

Fortiquin (OLNP-05) is a standardized blend of extracts of mucuna seed, fenugreek seed, artichoke leaf, and ashwagandha root, alongside the amino acid L-arginine. It is formulated to nourish the nervous and hormonal systems and fortify the stress response as it supports healthy sexual endurance and control in men.

Fortiquin rides the wave of newly held interest in botanical synergism and the magnified benefits found in complementary formulated ingredients. "DolCas Biotech describes its concept of formulation as 'informed by the wisdom of traditional practices such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine', among other natural healing practices around the world – which have always held in high-esteem multi-botanical versus single ingredient approaches," explains Shavon Jackson-Michel, N.D., Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs for DolCas.

"The individual herbs in Fortiquin exist as extracts – not powders – delivering an enriched profile of the phytochemicals most associated with the herbs' activity and organ affinity," adds Jackson-Michel. "The synergistic blend retains an exclusive fingerprint for standardization, protecting the inventiveness of the brand, while at the same time complying with highest quality standards for consistency and traceability."

Concerns of shortened sexual endurance in men can be life-long or acquired, with the acquired form of it being associated with psychological fluctuations that can evolve from stressful experiences and events. Reciprocally, low sexual endurance has been shown to effect mood, confidence, and a man's sense of well-being, with additional relational stress as a compounding consequence. Natural products are widely regarded for their anecdotal benefits for male sexual issues, but limited in their scope due to insufficient evidence, product inconsistency, and questionable safety.

Male consumers can be comforted by the comprehensive standardization of the formula, at 1.5% flavonoids and 20% saponins, and the protection of a patented trademark formulation that ensures consistency from batch to batch. The safety of Fortiquin (OLNP-05) in the clinical study was assessed by physical examination, vital signs, and monitoring for adverse events or changes to lab parameters. There was no statistically significant difference in the number of adverse events and no remarkable changes in laboratory parameters, including red and white blood cell assessment, liver and kidney function. All vital signs were unaltered throughout the study.

About DolCas Biotech, LLC.:

DolCas Biotech has a proven track record of success positioning curcumin products in the global nutraceuticals market, amassing nearly a decade of experience of successful commercialization within the branded curcumin space.

For more information, contact:

Company contact: Press Contact: DolCas Biotech, LLC NutriPR Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel Liat Simha Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs Tel: +972-9-9742893 Tel: 973-347-1958 ext. 217 E-mail: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Website: www.nutripr.com Web: www.dolcas-biotech.com Twitter: @LiatSimha

SOURCE DolCas Biotech