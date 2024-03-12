Dr. Anna Becker's EndoTech Launches Platform to Bring Multivector AI Predictions to Institutional Investors

Proven through hundreds of millions of dollars of investment, the platform has been developed by 40+ quants for years to improve market prediction and capture Alpha

REHOVOT, Israel, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoTech, a pioneer in financial artificial intelligence announces the launch of its multivector AI platform to help institutions improve their quant investing. The availability of the platform for other money managers marks a significant milestone in Dr. Becker's mission to make AI-based market predictions a fundamental component in money management.

Dr. Anna Becker has built a platform for advanced, multivector AI investing. As the co-founder of EndoTech, she leads a team of 40+ quant developers and is pioneering new AI techniques for capturing Alpha for institutional investors and money managers.

Having managed hundreds of millions of dollars of AI investments, the general availability of Dr. Becker's multivector AI prediction platform signifies an important milestone for AI investments. Whereas before, money managers would create a single vector hypothesis and run money on it, now, large investment houses can leverage best-in-class technology to maximize in-house talents to customize their own algorithms and have them run automatically.

This launch culminates nearly a decade of dedicated research from more than 40 quant developers and is now being made available to select institutional investors looking to bring proven AI capabilities to their investment teams.

Key Capabilities of Endotech's Multivector AI Platform include:

Unprecedented Multivector AI Modules:

With more than 200+ AI experts, EndoTech's Multivector AI Platform incorporates a diverse set of AI modules. Each expert is proficient in intricate fundamental or technical concepts. Those range from sentiment and news analysis to interpretation of resistance/support lines and microstructures - all contributing to market predictions and optimized trading strategies. This unparalleled module network offers the largest set of investment-driven AI applications for informed investment decisions.

Market State Contextualization:

With EndoTech's market state classification, market predictions are actively contextualized to provide more granularity and simplify decisioning. Those states, such as up and downward trends and consolidation phases. This innovative approach enables algorithmic trading strategies to dynamically adapt to changing market conditions, significantly improving effectiveness and precision.

Iterative Scenario Capabilities:

EndoTech's platform leverages AI techniques for improved performance, achieving an impressive 70%+ accuracy. It integrates financial news, fundamental data, and sentiment analysis. This module predicts market states, filters trading signals, and enhances money management strategies. The integration of advanced machine learning models and reinforced training frameworks ensures a powerful and accurate deep learning capability.

Dr. Anna Becker , the driving force behind these transformative research breakthroughs, shared her perspective, "Having proven our AI across multiple asset classes, we are excited to empower institutions to bring unparalleled precision in navigating the complexities of today's markets."

Available Exclusively for Select Institutions:EndoTech's Multivector AI Platform is now available exclusively for select institutions seeking to elevate their algorithmic decision-making processes. This exclusive availability ensures a strategic advantage for institutions looking to harness the power of this groundbreaking technology. For access to EndoTech's full research paper or to discuss harnessing its groundbreaking platform, visit https://endotech.io/institutional/.

About EndoTech:

EndoTech is a global leader in artificial intelligence and financial technology, providing innovative solutions to enhance algorithmic decision-making for money managers and financial institutions. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, EndoTech empowers its clients to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of financial markets.

