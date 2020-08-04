Dr. Jennifer Levine Offers New Groundbreaking Evoke Procedure

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jennifer Levine, Double-Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in New York City and renowned beauty expert introduces Evoke by InMode, the first and only non-invasive hands-free facial remodeling device. Evoke's hands-free facial applicators deliver proven bipolar radiofrequency (RF) energy to the cheeks, neck, and jawline. The RF energy penetrates deep into the subdermal layer, heating the Fibroseptal Network (FSN). With its ability to maintain a constant temperature, Evoke remodels the dermis and subdermal tissues to deliver more defined facial characteristics, without surgery or downtime.

A recent Shape magazine "2020 Skin Awards" winner, Evoke's proprietary non-invasive technology is an industry first, delivering a structural re-organization of the facial and submental issues for a youthful appearance. As the country begins to reopen after isolation, the hands-free design and programmable technology also allows for the reduction in the required patient-physician face-to-face contact during the procedure making it the perfect social distancing treatment.

"I love the hands-free technology and the ability to maintain a constant, effective temperature for collagen remodeling and building. Patients love Evoke both for its excellent long-term results, as well as immediate effects right before an event, or in these times, a Zoom call now that we have traded the red carpet for the area rug in our living room." says Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD, PLLC. "Evoke's hands-free technology also allows patients the opportunity to enjoy another treatment at the same time, such as body contouring or skin tightening in another area."

Dr. Jennifer Levine is located at 240 E 79th St suite b, New York, NY 10075. For more information, please call (212) 517-9400 or visit https://drjenniferlevine.com/.

Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

About Dr. Jennifer Levine:

Dr. Jennifer Levine is a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon, world-renowned beauty expert and unapologetic breaker of stereotypes. From an early age, Dr. Levine has had a profound appreciation for beauty and precision. After her surgical residency at Lenox Hill in 1995, she underwent training at the top medical institutions in the nation including New York University, The New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, and the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat hospital, which allowed her to train with some of the world's most prominent facial cosmetic surgeons.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Levine has performed over 15,000 facial procedures and is one of the most sought-after doctors in her field for these procedures. In addition to running her Manhattan private practice where she specializes in the treatments and procedures of the face and neck, Dr. Levine is an attending plastic surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital. Dr. Levine shares her expertise frequently in various publications, and as a Professor of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at New York University School of Medicine. She calls her approach to the cosmetic procedures "Believable Beauty" and understands that beauty is not just skin deep but comes from within. Her goal for every patient is for them to feel confident about themselves and their appearance. Follower her on Instagram: @drjenniferlevine

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

