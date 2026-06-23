Drive Group and Innoviz Sign Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered LiDAR Solutions for Security and Intelligent Transportation

The companies plan to integrate Innoviz LiDARs into Drive's Barak LightGuard system with the goal of achieving a sales target of $20 million by the end of 2027

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive Group, comprising six leading transportation and infrastructure companies in Israel, and the technology company Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) ("Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, announced today the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement. The agreement is designed to promote the integration of Innoviz's existing LiDAR technology (InnovizSMART) into Drive Group's ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) and perimeter security solutions, with a specific focus on the joint project "Barak LightGuard."

As part of the immediate commitments of the agreement, Drive Group issued an upfront purchase order (PO) to Innoviz, to purchase InnovizSMART units for integrating them into Drive's Barak LightGuard systems with the goal of accelerating global market adoption in the fields of precise drone localization, critical infrastructure, border security, and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and achieving a sales target of $20 million by the end of 2027. The collaboration aims to combine Innoviz's outstanding LiDAR capabilities with Drive Group's operational expertise in ITS systems and perimeter security solutions.

The "Barak LightGuard" system was developed by Barak 555, a subsidiary of Drive Group, integrating Innoviz's InnovizSMART product together with the software company Cogniteam's software. The system, which integrates a high-resolution 3D LiDAR sensor, a video camera, and AI-based analytics software, enables the detection and classification of objects (humans, vehicles, animals) at distances of up to approximately 1,000 meters, supporting perimeter intrusion detection for the defense and homeland security markets, including critical infrastructure facilities and border security.

Ohad Kopolovich, CFO of Drive Group: "This collaboration with Innoviz marks a major strategic milestone for Drive Group as we continue expanding our position as a leader in advanced technology solutions for transportation, critical infrastructure, and security markets. By integrating Innoviz's world-class LiDAR technology into our platforms, we are significantly enhancing our ability to deliver next-generation AI-driven sensing to customers globally."

Eldar Cegla, CFO of Innoviz Technologies, said: "We are pleased to see this commercial validation of InnovizSMART for the perimeter security and intelligent transportation applications. The collaboration with Drive Group provides a foundation for building a meaningful revenue stream, with a targeted $20 million sales opportunity over the course of the next 1.5 years."

About Drive Group

Drive Group is the leading group in Israel with expertise in the operation and maintenance of complex systems in the fields of transportation and infrastructure, project management, and smart transportation solutions. The group includes six subsidiaries operating in synergy to provide a "360-degree" envelope in the transportation sector: Derech Eretz (Highway 6 operator), Carmel Routes (Carmel Tunnels operator), Derech HaTzafon (responsible for the major northern road network), Derech Betucha (infrastructure and project management contractor), A.A.K.I. (specializing in electrical transportation), and Barak 555 (specializing in electronic protection systems, communication infrastructure, and control). Drive Group's decentralized structure enables it to offer unique expertise in all aspects of road management, from complex engineering projects to ongoing safety, patrol, and maintenance services. Drive Group is held by Shikun & Binui and Egged Holdings.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results, and the expected sales target of the collaboration of Innoviz with the Drive Group. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the risk that initial purchase orders do not convert into anticipated volumes and that results depend on the success of third-party integrators and partners, the risks associated with the defense and homeland security market, including procurement cycles, budgetary constraints, and regulatory and export control considerations, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Drive Group