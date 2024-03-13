DriveNets and Infinera Complete Joint Solution Certification of Infinera ZR/ZR+ Optical Modules with DriveNets Network Cloud

The combined DriveNets/Infinera solution allows operators to build converged network infrastructures, lowering network OpEx

RA'ANANA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in innovative networking solutions – and Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) – a leading provider of optical connectivity solutions – announced the completion of testing and certification of multiple Infinera ICE-X ZR/ZR+ modules that are tunable, configurable, and manageable by DriveNets Network Cloud software. The combined solution offers a converged network infrastructure that will enable operators to substantially lower their operating costs and complexity by reducing the number of network elements that they need to manage. This convergence is now possible due to technology advancements in ZR/ZR+ pluggables that support greater distances, eliminating most of the need for a separate optical network.

Following last year's announcement that Network Cloud will support ZR/ZR+ optics from multiple vendors on its supported white boxes, today's announcement highlights the continued adoption of open, disaggregated networking solutions by network operators worldwide. DriveNets plans to announce additional joint solutions in coming weeks.

Networking Market Disruption – Lower OpEx

"Network operators are increasingly turning to open networking solutions that allow them to mix and match elements from multiple vendors, avoiding vendor lock," said Nir Gasko, Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances for DriveNets. "Our integrated solution with Infinera enables operators to not only leverage the unique features of Infinera's ICE-X ZR/ZR+ modules, but also benefit from the operational simplifications that the integration with DriveNets Network Cloud provides."

"DriveNets disrupted the market by introducing a disaggregated software-based networking solution that streamlined networking hardware over standard white boxes and redefined the economic model of the network," said Russ Esmacher, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing, and Corporate Development at Infinera. "Integrating our ICE-X ZR/ZR+ modules with DriveNets Network Cloud takes this disruption one step further, enabling our joint customers to further lower their OpEx and build more efficient, scalable, and robust networks."

Seamless, network convergence

The joint DriveNets/Infinera solution includes enhanced network configuration and management software capabilities and enables DriveNets solutions to seamlessly manage and benefit from the unique programmability and flexibility offered by Infinera's ICE-X coherent pluggable solutions.

It also enables network operators to leverage Infinera's ICE-X pluggable solutions, such as 100G/200G Single Fiber bi-direction operation and 4x100G intelligent fan-out and offer new revenue-generating services such as 100G to 200G high-speed business services over single fiber PON infrastructures.

The use of ZR/ZR+ on DriveNets Network Cloud delivers significant savings by collapsing Layer-1 to Layer-3 communications into a single platform. It also eliminates the need for standalone optical transponders, lowering the number of boxes in the solution, and reducing operational overhead, floor space, and power. In addition, the DriveNets NOS (DNOS) supports the Infinera modules in multiple modes of operations, including ZR, ZR+ and Open-XR.

Learn more about DriveNets' solutions here .

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale disaggregated networking solutions. Founded in 2015, DriveNets modernizes the way service providers, cloud providers and hyperscalers build networks, streamlining network operations, increasing network performance at scale, and improving their economic model. DriveNets' solutions – Network Cloud and Network Cloud-AI – adapt the architectural model of hyperscale cloud to telco-grade networking and support any network use case – from core-to-edge to AI networking – over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations and offering telco-scale performance and reliability with hyperscale elasticity. DriveNets' solutions are currently deployed in the world's largest networks. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Media contact:

Crystal Monahan

+1-617-290-2882

[email protected]

Martin Perlin

+972-54-921-3547

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/4342893/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DriveNets