DriveNets Network Cloud deployed at DIGI, carrying customer traffic across Romania

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in innovative networking solutions – today announced its Network Cloud solution has been deployed and is carrying significant customer traffic on a commercial network in Romania, with expanded coverage planned to other countries as well. Network Cloud is up and running on production IP/MPLS networks operated by DIGI – the leading operator in Romania, with presence in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy. This deployment demonstrates that network operators are able to transition from traditional networks to a modern cloud-like network architecture quickly and at scale.

DIGI has successfully deployed Network Cloud on core network sites across Romania. Network Cloud currently manages over 25% of DIGI's core traffic. Network Cloud was deployed on DIGI's network in 2023 and since then has proved its capability to simplify the provider's network operations and handle significant traffic workloads dependably. DIGI had an active role in adapting DriveNets solution to its needs and specificities, as DIGI's network is a state of the art and redundant, operated by its own teams with its own developed solutions.

DIGI has chosen DriveNets for its open disaggregated network solution, with the goal to modernize its networks while avoiding incumbent vendor lock, achieving greater network efficiency, and reducing its capital and operating expenses. This deployment shows the strength of a software-based approach where network changes and optimizations can be accomplished efficiently and new capabilities can be rolled out rapidly.

"Working with DriveNets was a great experience for our top engineers," said Valentin Popoviciu, Vice - President of DIGI Group. "The company was responsive to our needs and the software-based networking approach of Network Cloud enables greater agility and faster delivery of new features and capabilities compared to traditional routers."

"Network disaggregation isn't only for the Tier-1 operators of the world; it's gaining momentum across the entire industry and across the globe," said Roy Chua, Founder and Principal at AvidThink. "The successful rollouts of DriveNets Network Cloud at DIGI shows that cloud-like networks can outperform traditional networks while significantly increasing service agility and cost optimization for operators of all sizes."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale disaggregated networking solutions. Founded in 2015, DriveNets modernizes the way service providers, cloud providers and hyperscalers build networks, streamlining network operations, increasing network performance at scale, and improving their economic model. DriveNets' solutions – Network Cloud and Network Cloud-AI – adapt the architectural model of hyperscale cloud to telco-grade networking and support any network use case – from core-to-edge to AI networking – over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations and offering telco-scale performance and reliability with hyperscale elasticity. DriveNets' solutions are currently deployed in the world's largest networks. Learn more at www.drivenets.com.

About DIGI

DIGI is the telecommunications market leader in Romania for pay-TV distribution services, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony, holding a significant market share in the mobile communications segment and ensuring the largest national fixed and mobile coverage. The company operates in Romania, Spain, Italy, and will launch electronic services in Portugal and Belgium in the near future.

The converged connectivity and electronic communication solutions based on modern fiber optic networks and state-of-the-art technologies are the result of 30 years of intense growth and the reflection of DIGI know-how in building and operating them directly. DIGI also offers to its customers a diversified range of radio and TV content, such as: sports, news, movies, documentaries, music, and the Digi Online content service.

