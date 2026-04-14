DriveU.auto Receives Strategic Investment from design partner Ashdod Port Company to Accelerate Autonomous Terminal Tractor Development

RAANANA, Israel, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto, a developer of advanced autonomy platforms for industrial and logistics vehicles, today announced a strategic investment from Ashdod Port Company through its innovation and investment arm, Blue Ocean CVC. The investment follows a successful proof-of-concept (PoC) validating DriveU.auto's Autonomous Terminal Tractor (ATT) in live operational conditions. Terminal tractors transport containers between cargo vessels and storage areas; approximately 80 such vehicles currently operate at Ashdod Port.

Ports face growing pressure to improve efficiency and operational flexibility while maintaining strict safety standards and operating within tight budgets. They are increasingly turning to automation to address these challenges. DriveU.auto's ATT Retrofit Kit transforms any existing terminal tractor into an autonomous vehicle, enabling brownfield port operators to realize autonomy-driven efficiency gains without replacing their entire fleet or investing in new infrastructure. The retrofit approach supports faster ROI, improved safety, and the flexibility to scale autonomy gradually.

Following this strategic partnership, and supported by a recent targeted acquisition, DriveU.auto will accelerate development of its industrial autonomous vehicle technology. By combining autonomous driving expertise with cutting-edge remote operation technology, the company delivers Physical AI augmented by humans - ensuring continuous operation even in mixed environments, unclear situations, changing conditions and edge cases.

"Automation solves real operational gaps in container ports, and DriveU.auto offers a practical solution that can be implemented quickly and scaled easily." said Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU.auto. "We're honored by this vote of confidence by Ashdod Port, one of the most innovative and forward-looking ports globally, in our technology approach.

Port terminal tractors - an annual market of $13 billion - are just the beginning. The same principles apply to additional operational use cases. DriveU.auto's Physical AI delivers tangible commercial value today, while opening multi-billion-dollar opportunities across the global industrial automation market."

About DriveU.auto

DriveU.auto accelerates the safe and efficient deployment of autonomous vehicles in demanding industrial environments where operational continuity is non–negotiable.

Our Autonomous Terminal Tractor (ATT) Retrofit Kit transforms existing terminal tractors into autonomous vehicles, enabling container terminals to capture the productivity and safety gains of autonomy without replacing existing fleets or large upfront investment.

Powered by advanced physical AI and enhanced by human cognition when needed, DriveU.auto's retrofit solution ensures 24/7 continuous operation even in complex edge cases, and demand fluctuations.

Scalable across old and new fleets, DriveU.auto enables fast ROI and zero disruption to ongoing port operations, giving terminals the fastest path to autonomous productivity.

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SOURCE DriveU.auto