dSPACE and Argus Cyber Security Join Forces to Introduce New Cyber Security Test Automation Capabilities, Shaping the Next Generation of Automotive Software Development

Through this partnership, the companies enable early-stage (shift left) cyber security testing. By integrating the Argus automation tool - Argus Fuzzing - with dSPACE's SCALEXIO Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) systems, dSPACE can now offer vehicle manufacturers and suppliers a continuous integration, delivery, and testing (CI/CD/CT) toolchain enhanced with cutting-edge cyber security testing capabilities from Argus.

As automotive systems grow in complexity, developers need to perform cyber security testing early and often to reduce the risks and costs of late-stage vulnerability discoveries. Accordingly, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are looking to incorporate cyber security testing in their CI/CD/CT pipelines and related workflows. This shift left approach enables developers to increase product quality through more frequent tests, while shortening time-to-market by allowing for faster and cost-effective fixes. This trend accompanies the increased need for cyber security testing across the industry as a result of new regulations such as WP.29-UNR 155, ISO/SAE 21434 and the focus on software-defined vehicles.

"The partnership with Argus enables our customers to perform cybersecurity testing on our test platforms which have already been established for functional testing for many years. As the challenges in automotive cybersecurity continue to grow, mature test procedures become more important. Performing cybersecurity tests using our fully automated HIL systems, which are already highly integrated into our customers' processes, is a reasonable next step. That is why we are excited to partner with a strong and experienced cybersecurity service provider such as Argus", said Dr. Herbert Schütte, Executive Vice President Real-Time Test & Development Solutions.

The partnership enables dSPACE customers to accelerate development timelines and reduce testing personnel by combining cybersecurity testing with network, sensor, and fault simulations. Leveraging Argus' expertise gained through decades of cyber security research allows automotive manufacturers and suppliers to conduct cyber security testing more efficiently and scalable.

"Our partnership with dSPACE leverages the respective strengths and know-how of each company to set a new industry standard for cyber security testing," said Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Strategy and Product at Argus Cyber Security. "The integrated solution elevates the cost-effectiveness and scale at which automotive cyber security testing can be conducted, helping the industry deliver on the promise of cyber-secure automotive systems in an increasingly connected world."

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,500 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia and South Korea.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle. Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents. Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

