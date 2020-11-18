Duality Technologies Launches SecurePlus Statistics for Privacy-Enhanced Statistical Analysis on Encrypted Data

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies , a leading provider of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs), announced today the launch of Duality SecurePlus® Statistics , the first privacy-enhanced statistical analysis solution based on Homomorphic Encryption (HE). SecurePlus Statistics enables multiple organizations to securely perform statistical analyses on encrypted data sets from numerous sources. Such secure collaborative analysis on enriched data is key to unlocking new insights while simultaneously preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with growing data privacy regulations.

SecurePlus Statistics offers a range of practical data science capabilities for organizations in regulated fields including healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom, retail, academic research, and more. With tightening privacy regulations rendering cross-organizational and international data collaborations increasingly difficult, SecurePlus Statistics brings to market for the first time vital privacy-preserving analytics capabilities for sharing, enriching and deriving insights from sensitive data. The unique platform enables organizations to implement secure and privacy-enhanced collaboration on sensitive data in order to increase data value, drive new business and foster research with multiple partners.

In medical and pharmaceutical research, for example, the ability to securely pool and analyze large amounts of sensitive personal data from multiple healthcare centers and departments can dramatically increase the understanding of diseases and treatment, and accelerate the development of new drugs and personalized care. However, personal health data is extremely sensitive and its use is tightly regulated, posing major challenges for analytics in the fields of real-world evidence (RWE) and the study of human genomes. With Duality SecurePlus® Statistics, researchers and pharmaceutical companies can now collaborate with multiple healthcare providers to securely analyze sensitive patient data.

Earlier this year, Duality researchers demonstrated that Homomorphic Encryption can accelerate privacy-enhanced analysis on genomic data , which has the potential to facilitate Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) and yield significant breakthroughs in understanding rare, complex or novel diseases – including COVID-19.

More recently, SecurePlus Statistics was successfully piloted by the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel's leading multidisciplinary healthcare institution. Duality partnered with the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center to facilitate collaborative oncological real-world evidence (RWE) studies while protecting private health information (PHI).

"In healthcare research, it is imperative to collaborate on data in order to derive robust data-driven conclusions about the effectiveness of treatments and their side-effects," said Dr. Ravit Geva, Head, GIT Malignancies Center, Research & Innovation Unit & Deputy Director, Division of Oncology, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. "However, it has become increasingly challenging to share sensitive data and insights within the healthcare ecosystem. Duality's SecurePlus Statistics solution facilitates privacy-preserving data sharing for the benefit of patients and the entire healthcare community."

Duality SecurePlus® Statistics harnesses advances in Homomorphic Encryption to perform efficient statistical analysis of data pooled from multiple sources while the data remains encrypted, allowing for deeper insights without revealing underlying data to partners. SecurePlus Statistics enables more efficient cross-organizational data collaboration than alternative methods which are forced to rely on a trusted third party - offering a key solution for organizations seeking to derive value from sensitive data and maximize data utility.

"SecurePlus Statistics enables fundamental changes in the way organizations reap the benefits from sensitive data," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-Founder, Duality Technologies. "Organizations increasingly have access to vast quantities of sensitive and regulated data, and privacy-enhanced statistical analysis lets them fully utilize those data sets to gain new insights in almost any area of business and research. For the first time, organizations can analyze encrypted data from multiple sources while preserving privacy and trust and ensuring regulatory compliance. This, all without having to rely on third parties or cumbersome legal agreements. We are looking forward to seeing the impact our technology has across a whole range of industries."

Duality SecurePlus® Statistics is the latest addition to Duality's SecurePlusTM product suite, which utilizes Homomorphic Encryption to enable privacy-preserving data collaborations involving multiple parties. In March 2020, Duality released SecurePlusTM Query , the first privacy-enhanced query engine which enables banks and financial institutions to join forces and query each other's sensitive data when conducting collaborative financial crime investigations.

About Duality Technologies

Duality Technologies is at the forefront of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), setting a new standard for privacy-preserving data collaboration. Duality SecurePlus™, a leading PET platform, combines advanced Homomorphic Encryption and data science, enabling organizations to derive insights without exposing their sensitive data. Duality's products are used by companies across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and more. Duality was recently listed on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies List in the Data Science category. Duality has also been recognized as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for Privacy Preservation in Analytics. For more information, please visit dualitytech.com .

