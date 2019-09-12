Duality Technologies Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner for Privacy Preservation in Analytics

NEWARK, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies, a leading provider of Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) Solutions based on Homomorphic Encryption, today announced it has been recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in the report titled "Cool Vendors in Privacy Preservation in Analytics"1 by Gartner, Inc.

The report notes that "data is the heart of all business intelligence (BI) and analytics activities, yet all personal data brings privacy risk with it — a risk that must be treated to ensure that value drawn from insights can actually be used."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for our Homomorphic Encryption platform, which is enabling maximum data utility along with maximum data privacy," said Alon Kaufman, Co-founder and CEO of Duality Technologies. "Protecting privacy is paramount in this age of big data and growing data regulation – be it in the financial, corporate, scientific or healthcare spheres and beyond. We believe our designation as a "Cool Vendor" validates our technology and reaffirms the crucial importance of privacy preservation in analytics."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Duality Technologies:

Founded by world-renowned data scientists and cryptographers, Duality Technologies is at the forefront of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PET), setting a new standard for privacy-preserving data collaborations. Duality's SecurePlus™ platform uniquely combines advanced homomorphic encryption and data science, enabling organizations to derive insights without exposing their raw data. Our platform is emerging as a leading PET, recognized in prestigious competitions such as RSAC Sandbox and iDASH. For more information, please visit www.duality.cloud

