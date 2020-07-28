Duke Robotics Presents TIKAD Combat Drone Equipped with Innovative Stabilization Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: USDR) Duke Robotics, a leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, introduces TIKAD, an innovative military UAS octocopter drone with a mounted lightweight firearm and advanced stabilization technology. TIKAD features a lightweight robotic gimbal with the unparalleled ability to carry and stabilize payload recoil up to three times its weight. In addition, TIKAD's gimbal offers real-time, 6 DOF (degrees of freedom), a capability that provides an advantage to U.S. and allied forces in combat.

TIKAD advances military strategy by integrating an aerial support system into combat missions. The UAS drone can engage with troops or lead precision strikes without the need for intrusive action. TIKAD can be used in various military applications including border patrol law enforcement, drone on drone warfare and counter terrorism.

According to a recent report, Fortune Business projects the military drone market to reach $21.76 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report says, "Advanced defense technologies, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, multi-sensor data fusion for UAV navigation, cloud computing-based services for military UAVs, and technological advancements in drone payloads are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. mid-air refueling of drone, and anti-UAV defense system are the major upcoming trends in the military drone market."

UAS Drone Corp. (OTC: USDR) recently acquired Duke Robotics.

Duke Robotics is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing necessary products and solutions to defense sector. Duke Robotics developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system designed to serve the growing need for tech solutions in the combat field. Duke Robotics' revolutionary stabilization technology enables remote, real-time and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV). The proprietary and confidential complex kinematic algorithms address the crucial need of modern warfare to carry weapon on remote to bear on remote hostile targets without risk to the military personnel.

We believe that troops can use TIKAD to handle potentially dangerous situations quickly and efficiently from the air. This technology also allows troops to potentially disarm a situation remotely, without ever deploying a ground presence.

