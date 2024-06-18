eCLUTCH and Leading Esports Channels Make a Dynamic Entrance into Europe

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCLUTCH, the ultimate destination for esports enthusiasts, is electrified to announce its grand expansion into Europe. In an unprecedented move, eCLUTCH partners with top-tier esports channels such as ESR, GINX TV, Esports 24, Esports Legends, Gametoon, and MGG TV, promising an unparalleled feast of esports entertainment for audiences across the continent.

eCLUTCH's multiscreen approach is built on four pillars: a Premium HD Linear Bouquet for high-definition channel offerings, Video on Demand (VOD) for flexible content access, FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels for diverse, ad-supported viewing, and live eSports events broadcasted on a dedicated channel called eCLUTCH LIVE. This comprehensive strategy ensures an engaging and seamless viewing experience across multiple platforms and devices.

eCLUTCH's partner channels include:

ESR, America's #1 award-nominated Gaming Entertainment Network available 24/7 in 100+ countries, offers top-tier gaming and esports content. ESR's extensive reach, as well as exclusive high-quality programming make it a valuable addition to any TV operator's lineup. By delivering a compelling variety of lifestyle, documentaries, live esports events, tips & tricks, podcasts, game shows and narrative, scripted comedies, ESR has poised itself as The Channel for Every Generation of Gamer.

GINX TV is a multi-media production company and publisher of the world-leading gaming TV network, GINX TV. Maximizing availability, the brand also hosts the fast-growing digital platform, ginx.tv, and the accompanying GINX+ app. From every corner of the planet, their premium news, live events, documentaries, and entertainment programming provide the best of gaming, esports, and lifestyle content.

Esports 24 delivers 24/7 esports coverage and live events, ensuring viewers never miss a moment of their favorite games and tournaments. This channel's round-the-clock programming is designed to keep audiences engaged and informed, making it a must-have for any comprehensive esports offering.

Esports Legends celebrates iconic esports moments and players with documentaries and profiles, offering viewers an in-depth look at the stories and personalities that have shaped the esports landscape. This channel's rich content is perfect for viewers who want to delve deeper into the history and culture of esports.

Gametoon is a SPI International's TV channel dedicated to esports and gaming. Viewers will find, among other things, previews of the latest video games, "let's play" videos featuring leading youtubers and streamers, and coverage of the world's most popular esports tournaments.

Launched in 2018, MGG TV is the first French esports channel with a huge catalogue of premium national and international competitions like LFL; Blast, EVO... Reaching a large audience, MGG TV has a mainstream approach providing an accessible programmation to all the esports fans.

"We are on a mission to revolutionize the esports viewing experience," declared Arnaud Verlhac, CEO. "By collaborating with these powerhouse channels, we are setting a new standard for what esports entertainment can be. Our European expansion is just the beginning of our journey to connect fans everywhere with the thrilling world of esports."

The global esports market is on a meteoric rise, with projections estimating over 856 million users by 2028. As millions of fans tune in to watch their favorite games, eCLUTCH breaks new ground by extending its reach through satellite broadcasting, making esports content accessible even in regions beyond robust internet infrastructure. This bold approach allows eCLUTCH to tap into untapped markets and offer esports content to viewers who may not have access to reliable internet streaming services. Already, Albania's leading pay-TV platform, DigitAlb, has embraced eCLUTCH at 16° East, enriching its content portfolio and drawing in new subscribers. This partnership with DigitAlb marks the start of eCLUTCH's ambitious plan to partner with TV operators throughout Europe.

TV operators are invited to join the esports revolution by adding eCLUTCH to their offerings. Contact us at [email protected] to learn how you can enhance your channel lineup with the most dynamic and engaging esports content available. By integrating eCLUTCH, operators can deliver an unmatched viewing experience, driving viewer engagement and loyalty.

About eCLUTCH: eCLUTCH is a leading esports content platform committed to delivering the pinnacle of esports entertainment. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Arnaud Verlhac, eCLUTCH focuses on high-quality streaming and exclusive content, positioning itself at the cutting edge of the esports industry.

For more information, visit eclutch.tv or contact Youlia Silverstov at [email protected]

Press contact: Ayellet Bar; Director of Marketing; [email protected]

SOURCE eCLUTCH