Economic Citizens Benefit from St Kitts and Nevis Strengthening Diplomatic Relations Across the Globe

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- Last week, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Honorary Counsel to France, Dr David P. Doyle, met with Ambassador Francois Chih-Chung WU, the head of Taipei Representative Office in France. The two addressed the strong relationship between Taiwan and the Federation, first established in 1983. During the meeting, Dr Doyle also highlighted the gratitude extended by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley for Taiwan's support for St Kitts and Nevis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last several years, Foreign Minister Mark Brantley has been committed to strengthening St Kitts and Nevis' international standing by establishing diplomatic relations, improving existing ones and signing visa-free agreements across the globe. Credited to these efforts, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel to nearly 160 countries and territories. This also includes economic citizens that have acquired citizenship through the nation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Introduced in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme provides investors and their families a safe and stable route to second citizenship once they invest in the nation's economy. After passing the necessary security checks, successful applicants gain a wealth of opportunities. These include increased travel freedom, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come, thus establishing a legacy for you and your family. Currently, St Kitts and Nevis has a limited-time offer that presents citizenship to a family of up to four for $150,000 rather than the previous US$195,000.

During a recent webinar, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, Les Khan, highlighted why this new discount appeals, particularly to Middle Eastern families. "In addition to the parents of the main applicant, the spouse […] and the grandparents can also apply [but] they'll have to be over the age of 55 years. This was an adjustment that we made to accommodate and recognise that in the Middle East specifically, there are a lot of families where the parents take early retirement and now become dependent on the children at a very early age. [This adjustment] reinforces the government's thoughtfulness in considering such a family," he said.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the world's longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

