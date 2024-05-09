Edete Expands Precision Pollination Services in California and Arizona, Quadrupling Pistachio Pollination Areas

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli agri-tech startup Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture, a pioneer in Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) technology, has expanded its pollination areas in California to more than 3,000 acres following significant orders from recurring leading customers as well as new ones. This fourfold increase in its service provision reflects the critical need for the precise delivery of pure, viable, and high-quality pollen at the right time of female bloom. This comes at a time when changing global weather conditions are hindering natural pollination, resulting in reduced yields.

When it comes to natural pollination in a pistachio orchard, growers frequently encounter three main obstacles: bloom desynchronization of male and female trees, low pollination rate and male tree juvenility. Female pistachio trees require adequate amounts of male pollen applied by the wind at the right time. This process depends heavily on the flowers of male and female trees blooming simultaneously, which can be affected by the number of chill hours the trees receive in the winter. Low chill in the winter means an increased likelihood that the males and females are not in sync.

Furthermore, climate change induced extreme changes in the weather during the flowering period, such as extreme heat or alternatively rain, can damage the quality of the pollen resulting in low setup. Male juvenility of young pistachio trees can cause lack of sufficient pollen and result in a smaller yield than optimal of young pistachio orchards.

Edete's precision pollination as a service (PPaS) based on its proprietary 2Be ® mechanical pollinator and quality assured pollen, has garnered extensive interest within the agricultural industry for its ability to enhance yields and mitigate these risks. Edete successfully pollinates pistachios from 2021. In the 2023 season, a record year for pistachio, Edete's services resulted in a 19% average increase in pistachio yield in Bakersfield, CA.

"Our rapid expansion of pistachio pollination areas in California reflects the growing momentum of Edete as a leader in precision agriculture," said Eylam Ran, CEO of Edete. "This achievement is part of our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing agricultural practices and ensuring sustainable food production. We are proud to see our technology making a significant impact on crop yields and fostering agricultural resilience."

Founded in 2016, Edete is operating pollination services from offices in Paso Robles, California with headquarters in Israel. For more information about Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture and its precision pollination services, visit www.edetepta.com.

