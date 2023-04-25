EdgeConneX Expands Israeli Data Center Footprint

New Israeli facility will be the company's third in Israel and will help meet growing hyperscaler and enterprise demand

HERNDON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the expansion of its data center footprint in Israel with the construction of a new facility, located in Rishon. The new data center will support the increasing demand for underground, highly secure, and resilient infrastructure in the region by hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. The new EdgeConneX facility will bring 7.5MWs to market and is planned to be operational by Q3 2023. This site will complement the company's existing data center presence near Tel Aviv, including sites in Herzliya and Petah Tikva, which are now both fully operational.

According to a Research and Markets report , the Israel data center market size by investments will reach USD 795 million by 2026. This is primarily due to the growing number of global enterprises and an expanding number of local SMBs requiring cloud access and IoT support. This, combined with the considerable (and growing) demand from hyperscalers, service providers, and government entities, has created the perfect environment for data center space, power, and cloud access uptake. The ability to source land and power, and quickly construct world-class data centers, are key to EdgeConneX successful global expansion.

"We're thrilled to be well underway with the construction and development of the Rishon site," stated Moshe Lasman, CEO, EdgeConneX Israel. "The new facility and additional expansion plans will bring the necessary capacity and innovation to grow business, and meet increasing hyperscaler and enterprise customer needs. We focus on our customers and providing them with the infrastructure and power capacity they want, where they want it, and when they want it."

The Rishon facility will offer extensive fiber and peering options with resilient access to local and international Internet service providers, enabling connectivity to global markets and services. EdgeConneX data centers are strategically located to offer proximity, capacity, security, and performance.

Backed by EQT , a Swedish-based infrastructure fund, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

