EdgeHawk Security and Viewtinet Join Forces to Offer Fast, Reliable, and Cost-Effective Network Security Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel and MADRID , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeHawk Security, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, and Viewtinet, a top innovator in network unified observability and data processing optimization, are excited to announce a partnership to launch an integrated solution that combines powerful observability with robust security. Leveraging existing network nodes, this new solution promises fast ROI, enhanced reliability, and exceptional cost-efficiency.

The partnership's first joint offering focuses on tackling DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, which are notorious for disrupting operations by overwhelming networks with malicious traffic. Unlike traditional security approaches that require costly, dedicated hardware, this software-based solution provides full visibility and real-time detection and mitigation capabilities - all within the current network infrastructure. By eliminating the need for extra hardware, it significantly reduces costs, eliminates latency, and simplifies network operations.

"This is a game-changer for network operators," says Andrei Elefant, CEO of EdgeHawk Security. "Our solution allows for streamlined network and threat management from a single platform, delivering both security and observability without the added expense of specialized hardware."

Tomás Gómez De Acuña, CEO of Viewtinet, adds, "With Viewtinet's actionable observability, customers now have a unified platform to detect and mitigate threats effectively, as well as gaining full observability of its network, providing advanced features such as intelligent alarms, automated reports and customized dashboards. This partnership not only enhances security but also drives immediate value for our users."

About EdgeHawk Security:

EdgeHawk empowers large network operators such as CSPs & data centres to defend against various network security threats and DDoS attacks with robust, field-proven protection by leveraging existing network nodes. Edgehawk's containerized & distributed security architecture provides scalable, cost-effective solutions with the fast detection and mitigation, ensuring network resilience and optimal performance, without the need to deploy additional hardware in the network.

To learn more visit www.edgehawk.io

Email: [email protected]

About Viewtinet Systems:

Viewtinet provides digital experience transformation thanks to allow our customers a full understanding of what is going on in their networks as well as to have a powerful Unified Observability Solution for IT/OT/IoT and cyber, leveraging a complete knowledge of their assets, systems, cybersecurity risk, capacity planning and any other input.

To learn more visit www.viewtinet.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EdgeHawk Security; Viewtinet