Egis and Cylus Partner to launch a Center of Excellence, for Rail Cybersecurity Services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis and Cylus, the leading rail cybersecurity company, announced today that they are joining forces to form a Center of Excellence for advanced, rail-focused, cybersecurity services. The Center of Excellence will support rail companies around the world in building cyber resiliency and securing critical networks.

Cybersecurity is a growing concern for the railway industry. Egis and Cylus bring their combined expertise in offering end-to-end cybersecurity services, encompassing all aspects of the rail operational network's life-cycle. Designed by the world's foremost experts, based on methodologies, technologies, and standards (IEC 62443), the Center of Excellence delivers a wide array of advanced security solutions and services to customers worldwide. From development of strategy, through identification of cyber risks, to detection and response to incidents, railway companies will be supported in all aspects of cybersecurity.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cylus, the leading rail cybersecurity company. Joining forces enables us to provide our customers, unique domain expertise as well as cutting-edge cybersecurity know-how and best practices." Says Olivier Bouvart, Executive Director Rail of Egis and adds "We decided to take action and be proactive in supporting our customers by preparing them for the growing risk of cyber threats."

"We're excited to work with Egis Rail, which has decades of experience in providing mobility services around the globe." Says Amir Levintal, CEO of Cylus, "This partnership strengthens our capabilities to provide end-to-end support to rail organizations in meeting the specter of cyber threats. Our joint services are designed specifically for the railway industry and will enable our customer to focus on their day-to-day operations, business, and growth, leaving their cyber-defense management to our security experts. We are certain that this partnership will drive the rail industry towards a cyber-safe future."

For more information, visit the Center of Excellence.

About Cylus

Cylus leads rail transport towards a cyber-safe future by protecting railway systems against cyber threats.

With a 100% focus on rail-cybersecurity, Cylus is the first software company to address the railway industry's unique, complex and divergent needs. Cylus rail cybersecurity solutions are trusted by top-tier railway companies globally and the rail ecosystem as a whole. For more information please visit - https://www.cylus.com

Press contacts:

Ben Kapon - Tel.: +972-52-6100006

[email protected]

About the Egis group

Egis is a major international group in the construction engineering and mobility services sectors whose unique global service range encompasses infrastructure consulting, engineering and operation. Through our capacity for innovation, we respond to the climate emergency and to the greatest challenges of our time by offering solutions and acknowledged know-how in the areas of transportation and mobility, sustainable city construction, buildings, water, the environment and energy.

A 75%-owned subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts, with the remaining 25% held by partner executives and employees, Egis Imagine a sustainable future, working for populations and social progress.

€1.22 bn managed turnover in 2019

15,800 employees

Press contacts Isabelle Bourguet Mayrand

Strategy, Marketing and Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 39 41 44 17 / +33 (0)6 17 10 29 70

[email protected] Sabine Mendy Deputy Communications Director Tel.: +33 (0)1 39 41 43 05 / +33 (0)6 25 33 02 64

[email protected]

SOURCE Cylus; Egis

Related Links

http://www.egis.fr

