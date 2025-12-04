Eikona Raises $5 Million Seed to Redefine Marketing Automation With GenAI-Powered A/B Testing

Applying Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), Eikona's AI engine learns from user engagement and generates content that people respond to, driving double-digit uplifts in sales for lifecycle marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eikona, a breakthrough generative AI company built for lifecycle marketing, today announced a $5 million seed round. The round was led by StageOne Ventures with participation from Crescendo Venture Partners, Wix Ventures, and Clarim Ventures, along with prominent angel investors from industry and academia. Eikona applies Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to fine-tune generative models so marketing content can continuously adapt to how customers actually engage with it. Leveraging user feedback to guide its AI engine, Eikona drives double, and in some cases triple digit uplift in key lifecycle metrics such as sales, retention, and clicks.

While social media reshaped marketing by introducing the personalized feed with curated content tailored to each user's behavior and preferences, traditional lifecycle marketing hasn't kept up, with no equivalent algorithmic approach to date. At a time when, according to Gartner, marketing budgets have stalled and the costs associated with acquiring a customer are 5-7 times greater than retaining one, lifecycle marketing has never been more important. There is an urgent need for marketing to evolve its approach to reach customers more effectively without requiring eye-watering budgets. While GenAI holds the key to unlocking adaptive content for lifecycle marketing, there remains a gap between the current out-of-the-box solutions and scalable, production-grade content creation.

Taking inspiration from social media's ability to comprehend and respond to user preferences, Eikona deploys GenAI to create an 'adaptation layer' between lifecycle marketers and their audiences. Every email, SMS, push notification, and instant message is run through this adaptive, constantly learning neural net, evolving the content to maximize performance for each end-user. Built on top of foundation models, Eikona's engine adjusts imagery, video, microcopy, and layouts, while preserving brand, product, and legal integrity.

"Creating engaging content was always the holy grail for digital marketing, and GenAI provides the blueprint to achieve it. This is what we have built at Eikona, a GenAI solution that creates amazing images and copy, while keeping product and brand intact, guided by performance instead of prompts," said Nir Weingarten, Eikona's Co-founder and CEO. "Closing the feedback loop of user engagement enables us to break free of prompting. As human prompters, we're biased toward what we think people want to see, we are limited by what we can describe in the prompt, and we don't scale. Eikona's GenAI Reinforcement Learning solution replaces prompting and A/B testing with an intuitive, automated alternative that can truly unleash the potential of this incredible technology and completely reinvent how businesses speak to their audiences."

"From our very first meeting, it was clear that the Eikona team is exceptional, and that we didn't want to miss the opportunity to partner with them," said Avi Shulman, Principal at StageOne Ventures. "They quickly demonstrated impressive commercial execution combined with deep technical understanding of what this market truly needs. This is a rare opportunity to change how organizations approach marketing, making it genuinely personalized, and ultimately driving direct, measurable impact on business outcomes."

"A/B testing has barely changed in 20 years, it's slow, manual, and often misses what really drives performance," said Amir Ariely, advisor for Eikona and former Global Creative Director at Google. "Eikona is changing that. The AI learns from performance and actually closes the creative loop, generating new ideas and assets that get smarter with every result. It's the first time creativity and data truly work together at scale, and I'm excited to be part of what they're building."

Integrating directly into a company's marketing automation stack (email, SMS, IM, push notifications), Eikona's GenAI engine was developed for industries where customer loyalty is viewed as a critical strategic asset. Eikona is already being used by dozens of companies across the globe, including in the retail, telecom, finance, healthcare, insurance, and travel sectors.

Eikona is an Israeli-American GenAI Marketing company, founded by Nir Weingarten (CEO) and Omer Hacohen (CTO). Eikona is developing GenAI technology to redefine lifecycle marketing through adaptive, RLHF-powered A/B testing. Designed for sectors where customer loyalty is critical, Eikona's enterprise-grade platform continuously learns from real-world engagement to optimize content performance across email, SMS, instant messages and in-app channels. Serving businesses across retail, telecom, finance, insurance, healthcare, and more, Eikona drives measurable uplifts in sales, retention, and conversions.

