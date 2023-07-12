Eitan Medical Launches Award Winning Infusion Management Platform Eitan Insights™

Eitan Insights™ Platform Wins Award for "Best New Technology Solution in Drug Delivery"

NETANYA, Israel , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, announced today, the launch of Eitan Insights, a new cloud-based infusion management system designed to meet the unique needs of home and specialty infusions.

Eitan Medical's infusion systems, Sapphire with its new universal plug and play cellular accessory Sapphire Connect and Avoset with the AvosetGo app, are now within reach, connecting and transmitting infusion treatment data to Eitan Insights.

Eitan Insights has already been awarded the "Best New Technology Solution – Drug Delivery" designation from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market.

The " Best New Technology Solution" award, given in the drug delivery category, specifically recognizes Eitan Insights for allowing clinicians to be able to view near real-time infusion data, which can support remote troubleshooting, as well as supporting accurate documentation. Eitan Insights provides near-real time prescription compliance data and pump geo location, enabling Home Infusion Providers to optimize resources and reduce hospital readmission, thus helping improve both patient and care-giver experience.

Shaul Eitan, CEO of Eitan Medical, Medication Delivery Solutions, commented: "We are honored that our device platform and its accompanying technology has been designated as the Best New Technology Solution in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program. This confirms that Eitan Medical is set for sustainable growth with a focus on a strong innovation roadmap that will redefine the drug delivery market. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of healthcare technology."

Shahar Nordia, VP, Digital Health, states: "Winning the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Technology Solution in Drug Delivery is an incredible honor and validation of the hard work and dedication that has gone into creating Eitan InsightsTM, our cloud-based infusion management platform. This award is a testament to our commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology and we are thrilled to be recognized as such."

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems focusing on the specialty infusion market.

https://eitanmedical.com/

About MedTech Breakthrough Award

The annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the 'BREAK THROUGH' companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries today.

https://medtechbreakthrough.com/

Media Contact:



Andrea Dagan

VP, Marketing

Eitan Medical

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +972.52.607.8623

SOURCE Eitan Medical