Shaul Sharoni Joins Eitan Medical as Chief Financial Officer

NETANYA, Israel, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaul Sharoni as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 20 years of experience in financial management, Sharoni brings a wealth of expertise to the executive leadership team.

As CFO, Sharoni will oversee all financial operations, including strategic financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. He will play a crucial role in managing investor relations, driving the company's financial growth, and ensuring its long-term success in the dynamic healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shaul Sharoni to the Eitan Medical team," said Shaul Eitan, CEO of Eitan Medical. "His extensive financial background and deep understanding of the MedTech and digital health sectors will be invaluable as we scale our business, continue to expand our global presence and develop innovative solutions that improve patient care."

Prior to joining Eitan Medical, Sharoni held various CFO positions in private and public organizations within the medical device and digital health industries, including Itamar Medical, which he led to a successful IPO. Sharoni has a proven track record of implementing effective financial strategies, driving growth and profitability. His vast experience and keen insights into the medical technology sector make him an ideal fit for Eitan Medical, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of innovative medical solutions.

"I am honored to join Eitan Medical at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Shaul Sharoni. "Eitan Medical has established itself as a leader in infusion therapy, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success by driving financial excellence and supporting its strategic objectives."

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting points, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

Eitan Medical's product lines* include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems focusing on the specialty infusion market.

