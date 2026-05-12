Elbit Systems of America Awarded $212 Million Delivery Order From The U.S. Army For Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular

HAIFA, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision LLC ("Elbit Systems of America"), received a delivery order valued at approximately $212 million, for the continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) systems for the U.S. Army. Deliveries under the award will take place through 2028.

The Army has historically split production for ENVG-B systems among multiple vendors, however Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.

The ENVG-B provides U.S. soldiers with advanced visual and situational capabilities designed for the demands of the modern battlefield. By combining high-resolution image intensification with thermal imaging, the ENVG-B enables soldiers to clearly detect, recognize, and engage threats in low-light or no-light environments. The system also supports augmented reality overlays and passive targeting, enhancing survivability, mobility, and operational effectiveness in a wide range of weather and visibility conditions.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "We are proud of Elbit America's role as a trusted partner to the U.S. Armed Forces, delivering cutting-edge night vision systems. The continuation of orders under the program originally awarded in 2023 is a strong testament to the performance and trust placed in our systems. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our continued focus on developing technologies that provide our defense partners with the clarity and confidence they need to succeed in any environment."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $7,938.6 million in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025, and an order backlog of $28.1 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, Executive VP - CFO

Tel: +972-77-2946663

[email protected]

Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

[email protected]

Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communications & Brand

Tel: 972-77-2947602+

[email protected]

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this press release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

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SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.