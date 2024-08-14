ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Order backlog at $21.1 billion; Revenues of $1.6 billion ; Non-GAAP net income of $93 million; GAAP net income of $78 million ; Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.08; GAAP net EPS of $1.76

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"Elbit Systems demonstrated a 12% year-over-year increase in revenues in the second quarter. The continuous high demand for our products and solutions reinforces our position as industry leaders. Our long-term investments in technologies, research and development in collaboration with our key customers, and the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities, enable us to meet our commitments to our customers and to drive the continued growth and focus on profitability of the Company, in alignment with our strategic goals. This growth reflects the dedication and commitment of Elbit Systems' employees in Israel and around the world, who contribute every day to the Company's success."

Second quarter 2024 results:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $1,626.2 million, as compared to $1,453.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Aerospace revenues were similar to the revenues in the second quarter of 2023. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 11% in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to radio systems sales. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 9% mainly due to Electronic Warfare and Electro-Optic systems sales in Israel and Asia-Pacific. Land revenues increased by 37% due to the increase in ammunition and munition sales in Israel. Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 11% due to the increase in Maritime and Warfighter systems.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 12.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $396.2 million (24.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $379.3 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $389.7 million (24.0% of revenues), as compared to $372.2 million (25.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses, net were $116.8 million (7.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $93.4 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $87.7 million (5.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $101.7 million (7.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses, net were $68.7 million (4.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $75.4 million (5.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $130.5 million (8.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $115.5 million (7.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $116.5 million (7.2% of revenues), as compared to $101.6 million (7.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial expenses, net were $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Taxes on income were $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 was $92.7 million (5.7% of revenues), as compared to $73.5 million (5.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 was $78.4 million (4.8% of revenues), as compared to $62.4 million (4.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $2.08 for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $1.65 for the second quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 were $1.76, as compared to $1.40 in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's order backlog as of June 30, 2024 totaled $21.1 billion. Approximately 69% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 43% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $26.0 million, as compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $210.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. The cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was affected mainly by the increase in inventories and trade receivables, which was offset by the increase in contract liabilities.

Impact of the "Swords of Iron" War on the Company:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of brutal attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in many other parts of Israel. Israel has also been attacked by other terrorist organizations on different fronts, including from Lebanon, which have prompted military responses from Israel. Following the attacks, the State of Israel declared a state of war, which is ongoing.

Since the commencement of hostilities, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increased demand for our products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. We have also increased our support to the IMOD, mainly through deliveries of our systems and the dedicated efforts of our employees. At the same time, the Company continues its activities in the international market including through its local subsidiaries. Subject to further developments, which are difficult to predict, the IMOD's increased demand for the Company's products and solutions may continue and could generate material additional orders to the Company.

While the vast majority of our facilities in Israel continue to operate uninterrupted, some of our operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, the relocation of certain production lines, evacuation of employees and mobilization of our employees for reserve duty. The number of employees mobilized was approximately 6% as of June 30, 2024, and could fluctuate depending on future developments.

Elbit Systems has taken a number of steps to protect the safety and security of our employees, support our increased production, mitigate potential supply chain disruptions and maintain business continuity, among them relocation of production lines from facilities in areas of the country that have been evacuated to other facilities; recruitment of additional employees; increased monitoring of our global supply chain to identify delays, shortages and bottlenecks; reschedule of deliveries to certain of our customers as necessary; and increase of inventories.

The extent of the effects of the war on the Company's performance will depend on future developments of the war that are difficult to predict at this time, including its duration and scope. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Six

months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six

months

ended

June 30,

2023 Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024 Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023 Year

ended

December 31,

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 763.8 $ 733.7 $ 389.7 $ 372.2 $ 1,483.0 Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 10.6 13.6 4.2 6.6 27.3 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities — — — — 17.5 Stock based compensation 0.9 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 4.3 — 1.8 — 4.3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 779.6 $ 748.3 $ 396.2 $ 379.3 $ 1,533.9 Percent of revenues 24.5 % 26.3 % 24.4 % 26.1 % 25.7 % GAAP operating income $ 221.8 $ 195.5 $ 116.5 $ 101.6 $ 369.1 Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 18.4 21.8 8.1 10.6 43.9 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities — — — — 17.5 Stock based compensation 5.7 6.8 3.3 3.3 12.1 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 6.2 — 2.6 — 6.1 Non-GAAP operating income $ 252.1 $ 224.1 $ 130.5 $ 115.5 $ 448.7 Percent of revenues 7.9 % 7.9 % 8.0 % 7.9 % 7.5 % GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 152.0 $ 124.4 $ 78.4 $ 62.4 $ 215.1 Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 18.4 21.8 8.1 10.6 43.9 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities — — — — 17.5 Stock based compensation 5.7 6.8 3.3 3.3 12.1 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 6.2 — 2.6 — 6.1 Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option 7.4 — 7.4 — 3.0 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses (12.3) 2.4 (4.9) (1.4) 12.0 Tax effect and other tax items, net (4.0) (2.8) (2.2) (1.4) (10.9) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 173.4 $ 152.6 $ 92.7 $ 73.5 $ 298.8 Percent of revenues 5.5 % 5.4 % 5.7 % 5.1 % 5.0 % GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.41 $ 2.79 $ 1.76 $ 1.40 $ 4.82 Adjustments, net 0.48 0.63 0.32 0.25 1.88 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.89 $ 3.42 $ 2.08 $ 1.65 $ 6.70

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Recent Events:

On June 10, 2024, the Company announced that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency ("Maalot"), issued its rating report regarding Elbit Systems (the "Rating Report"). In its Rating Report, Maalot reaffirmed its long term rating of "ilAA" (on local scaling) with a stable outlook regarding the Company's Series B, C and D Notes, and its short term rating of "ilA-1+" (on local scaling) regarding the Company's Commercial Paper.

On July 29, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $190 million to supply its Iron Sting laser and GPS-guided mortar munition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.

On August 1, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract in an amount of approximately $340 million for the supply of ammunition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). The contract will be performed over a period of ten years. Elbit Systems will establish a manufacturing facility to produce the ammunition.

On August 6, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $270 million to supply rocket artillery to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.

On August 8, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $130 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems to BAE Systems Hägglunds. The systems will be installed on the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle as part of a project of a European country. The contract will be performed over a period of five and a half years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is October 15, 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 28, 2024, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported as of June 30, 2024 approximately $1.6 billion in revenues and an order backlog of approximately $21.1 billion.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn channels.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars) As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,662 $ 197,429 Short-term bank deposits 18,160 10,518 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,941,362 2,716,762 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 317,340 285,352 Inventories, net 2,698,651 2,298,019 Total current assets 6,096,175 5,508,080 Investments in affiliated companies and other companies 145,727 145,350 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 415,603 364,719 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 80,777 87,648 Deferred income taxes, net 23,602 23,423 Severance pay fund 195,129 206,943 Total 860,838 828,083 Operating lease right of use assets 526,099 425,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,173,176 1,087,950 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,863,299 1,889,585 Total assets $ 10,519,587 $ 9,739,582 Liabilities and Equity Short-term bank credit and loans $ 704,285 $ 576,594 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 73,364 75,286 Operating lease liabilities 72,488 67,390 Trade payables 1,276,826 1,254,126 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,222,019 1,194,347 Contract liabilities 2,058,219 1,656,103 Total current liabilities 5,407,201 4,823,846 Long-term loans, net of current maturities 28,330 41,227 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 272,157 342,847 Employee benefit liabilities 485,364 510,416 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 56,967 55,240 Contract liabilities 510,379 354,319 Operating lease liabilities 449,815 363,100 Other long-term liabilities 285,092 298,296 Total long-term liabilities 2,088,104 1,965,445 Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 3,021,235 2,947,503 Non-controlling interests 3,047 2,788 Total equity 3,024,282 2,950,291 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,519,587 $ 9,739,582

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts) Six months

ended June 30,

2024 Six months

ended June 30,

2023 Three months

ended June 30,

2024 Three months

ended June 30,

2023 Year ended

December 31,

2023 Revenues $ 3,180,108 $ 2,847,383 $ 1,626,157 $ 1,453,895 $ 5,974,744 Cost of revenues 2,416,274 2,113,711 1,236,472 1,081,739 4,491,790 Gross profit 763,834 733,672 389,685 372,156 1,482,954 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 215,320 203,750 116,799 93,432 424,420 Marketing and selling, net 176,795 181,878 87,713 101,718 359,141 General and administrative, net 149,872 152,564 68,690 75,424 330,285 Total operating expenses 541,987 538,192 273,202 270,574 1,113,846 Operating income 221,847 195,480 116,483 101,582 369,108 Financial expenses, net (60,266) (56,269) (29,081) (32,057) (137,827) Other income (expenses), net 3,267 (3,524) (2,029) (1,678) (4,787) Income before income taxes 164,848 135,687 85,373 67,847 226,494 Taxes on income (22,859) (17,943) (11,261) (9,248) (22,913) Income after taxes on income 141,989 117,744 74,112 58,599 203,581 Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 10,341 6,852 4,492 3,824 12,275 Net income $ 152,330 $ 124,596 $ 78,604 $ 62,423 $ 215,856 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (292) (176) (239) (72) (725) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 152,038 $ 124,420 $ 78,365 $ 62,351 $ 215,131 Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders: Basic net earnings per share $ 3.42 $ 2.81 $ 1.76 $ 1.41 $ 4.85 Diluted net earnings per share $ 3.41 $ 2.79 $ 1.76 $ 1.40 $ 4.82 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of: Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,469 44,346 44,476 44,348 44,375 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,641 44,548 44,623 44,637 44,592

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars) Six months

ended June 30,

2024 Six months

ended June 30,

2023 Year ended

December 31,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 152,330 $ 124,596 $ 215,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 78,122 80,735 164,799 Stock-based compensation 5,705 6,761 12,141 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 248 311 579 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 6,045 (448) (13,165) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (317) (232) (651) Loss on sale of investment, remeasurement of investments held under fair value method 7,834 — 4,990 Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*) (4,999) (1,808) 10,046 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (300,943) (109,320) (96,594) Increase in inventories, net (405,263) (269,281) (351,594) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses (47,845) (43,738) 175,446 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (23,272) (13,337) (24,331) Increase in contract liabilities 558,352 15,032 16,187 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 25,997 (210,729) 113,709 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (115,528) (97,237) (187,037) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash assumed — (10,380) (10,380) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (1,098) (1,035) (5,416) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,362 590 1,466 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and an investment 7,376 — 151 Investment in short-term deposits, net (7,591) (25,584) (9,467) Investment in long-term deposits, net (441) 83 83 Net cash used in investing activities (112,920) (133,563) (210,600) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of shares 6 1 30 Issuance of commercial paper 36,380 — 313,620 Repayment of long-term loans (11,203) (226,118) (246,231) Proceeds from long-term bank loans — — 20,000 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (61,862) (62,434) (62,434) Dividends paid (**) (44,473) (44,857) (89,248) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 91,308 578,272 147,475 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,156 244,864 83,212 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (76,767) (99,428) (13,679) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 197,429 $ 211,108 $ 211,108 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 120,662 $ 111,680 $ 197,429 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 5,342 $ 5,044 $ 22,321

(**) Dividends paid during 2023 included approximately $0.5 million dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars) Consolidated revenues by geographical regions: Six

months

ended

June 30,

2024 % Six

months

ended

June 30,

2023 % Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024 % Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023 % Year

ended

December 31,

2023 % Israel $ 896.0 28.2 $ 499.9 17.6 $ 444.0 27.3 $ 244.5 16.8 $ 1,167.2 19.5 North America 695.6 21.9 690.0 24.2 368.4 22.7 337.7 23.2 1,417.7 23.7 Europe 857.3 27.0 832.9 29.3 472.5 29.1 464.1 31.9 1,776.4 29.7 Asia-Pacific 542.8 17.1 653.9 23.0 235.7 14.5 315.3 21.7 1,263.8 21.2 Latin America 73.9 2.3 58.2 2.0 39.7 2.4 28.0 1.9 120.7 2.0 Other countries 114.5 3.5 112.5 3.9 65.9 4.0 64.3 4.5 228.9 3.9 Total revenue $ 3,180.1 100.0 $ 2,847.4 100.0 $ 1,626.2 100.0 $ 1,453.9 100.0 $ 5,974.7 100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments: Six months

ended June 30,

2024 Six months

ended June 30,

2023 Three months

ended June 30,

2024 Three months

ended June 30,

2023 Year ended

December 31,

2023 Aerospace External customers $ 782.2 $ 784.1 $ 414.7 $ 421.9 $ 1,613.2 Intersegment revenue 120.9 123.7 66.5 65.1 260.1 Total 903.1 907.8 481.2 487.0 1,873.3 C4I and Cyber External customers 359.6 318.9 175.1 157.1 668.4 Intersegment revenue 25.1 25.5 12.6 11.6 52.7 Total 384.7 344.4 187.7 168.7 721.1 ISTAR and EW External customers 561.6 492.7 264.4 243.4 996.9 Intersegment revenue 103.3 94.7 54.4 49.3 182.5 Total 664.9 587.4 318.8 292.7 1,179.4 Land External customers 741.4 554.7 380.7 276.2 1,241.0 Intersegment revenue 41.4 40.8 22.0 17.9 65.2 Total 782.8 595.5 402.7 294.1 1,306.2 ESA External customers 735.3 697.0 391.3 355.3 1,455.2 Intersegment revenue 1.7 3.7 1.6 — 9.7 Total 737.0 700.7 392.9 355.3 1,464.9 Revenues Total revenues (external customers and intersegment) for reportable segments 3,472.5 3,135.8 1,783.3 1,597.8 6,544.9 Less - intersegment revenue (292.4) (288.4) (157.1) (143.9) (570.2) Total revenues $ 3,180.1 $ 2,847.4 $ 1,626.2 $ 1,453.9 $ 5,974.7

