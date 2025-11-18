ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Order backlog at $25.2 billion; Revenues of $1.9 billion; GAAP net income of $133.4 million; Non-GAAP net income of $159.8 million; GAAP net EPS of $2.80; Non-GAAP net EPS of $3.35

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 10 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, stated:

"Elbit Systems today reports strong quarterly results, with double-digit growth in sales and profits, as well as continued, consistent expansion of the order backlog, which has reached a record level of over $25 billion, providing long term visibility for the coming years. These results reflect the significant contracts the Company has secured across Europe and from customers worldwide, who continue to choose Elbit Systems' advanced systems amid the ongoing global conflicts and increasing defense budgets. Our tested and proven systems contribute to substantial operational successes and achievements, and they strengthen the national security of many countries, including those in Europe, which has become a major market for the Company. I wish to thank Elbit Systems' employees, customers and business partners worldwide for their dedication and unwavering commitment during challenging and difficult times. We continue to work relentlessly and invest in research and development, to create significant added value in the face of global security challenges, and the results we are presenting today reflect these important collective efforts."

Third quarter 2025 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $1,921.6 million, as compared to $1,717.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Aerospace revenues decreased by 3% in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in Precision Guided Munition (PGM) sales in Asia Pacific, partially offset by the increase in PGM sales in Israel. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 14%, mainly due to radio systems and command and control systems sales in Europe. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 5%, mainly due to Electro-Optic systems and Electronic Warfare systems sales in Israel. Land revenues increased by 41%, mainly due to ammunition and munition sales in Israel and Europe. Elbit Systems of America revenues decreased by 2%, mainly due to the decrease in Electronic systems and medical instrumentation sales, partially offset by the increase in Maritime and in Warfighters systems sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 9.

GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 was $478.2 million (24.9% of revenues), as compared to $412.8 million (24.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $484.3 million (25.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $419.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses, net were $129.1 million (6.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $119.9 million (7.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $91.0 million (4.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $91.3 million (5.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses, net were $86.7 million (4.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $75.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $171.4 million (8.9% of revenues), as compared to $125.8 million (7.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $186.7 million (9.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $140.7 million (8.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Financial expenses, net were $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in financial expenses, net in the third quarter of 2025, was mainly due to a reduction in the average net debt.

Taxes on income were $11.4 million (effective tax rate of 8.2%) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $12.8 million (effective tax rate of 14.6%) in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2025, was mainly due to the increase in deferred tax assets.

GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was $133.4 million (6.9% of revenues), as compared to $79.1 million (4.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was in line with the increase in the Company's activity and order backlog. Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was $159.8 million (8.3% of revenues), as compared to $98.8 million (5.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 were $2.80, as compared to $1.77 in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company'sshareholders were $3.35 for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.21 for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's order backlog as of September 30, 2025 totaled $25.2 billion. The increase in backlog during the quarter came mainly from new European orders. Approximately 69% of the current backlog is attributable to orders outside of Israel. Approximately 38% of the order backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $461.0 million, as compared to $82.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was affected mainly by the strong increase in net income.

* see page 10

Impact of recent conflicts in the Middle East on the Company:

The war which began on October 7, 2023, continued throughout most of 2025, until a cease fire was agreed with Hamas on October 9, 2025. A cease fire between Israel and Iran was declared on June 24, 2025, following the preceding 12-day conflict.

Since the commencement of the war, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increase in the demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. Such increased demand may continue and could generate material additional orders to the Company.

As a result of the war and the other conflicts in the Middle East, some of Elbit Systems' operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others increases in transportation costs and delays due to factors such as the Houthi movement attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, material and component shortages and elevated prices, employee call-ups for reserve duty, limitations imposed by some countries on engagement with Israel and attacks on some of Elbit Systems' global facilities by anti-Israeli organizations.

Elbit Systems has taken various steps to protect its employees worldwide, to support increased production, to increase raw material and component inventories, to mitigate supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity. Following the cease fires, these operational effects on the Company have been reduced. Future developments are difficult to predict at this time.

Recent Events:

On September 17, 2025, the Company announced that the Israel Securities Authority extended the term of the Company's shelf prospectus filed in September 2023, by 12 months, until September 27, 2026.

On October 30, 2025, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 29, 2025 at the Company's offices in Haifa, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated September 18, 2025 were approved by the required majority.

On November 17, 2025, the Company announced that it has signed an international contract for a strategic solution in an amount of approximately $2.3 billion. The contract will be performed over a period of eight years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend's record date is December 22, 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2026, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

Conference Call:

The Company will be hosting a conference call today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

Canada Dial-in Number: 1-866-485-2399

Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644

International Dial-in Number: 972-3-918-0644

at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 4:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at https://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are: 1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs approximately 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $1,922 million in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an order backlog of $25.2 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by geographical regions and by segments

Company Contact:

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-77-2946663

[email protected]

Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

[email protected]

Dalia Bodinger , VP, Communications & Brand

Tel: +972-77-2947602

[email protected]

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this press release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US Dollars in thousands)





As of September 30, 2025

As of December 31, 2024

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,593

$ 265,351

Short-term bank deposits 593,037

1,330

Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 3,154,023

2,942,886

Other receivables and prepaid expenses 404,936

371,918

Inventories, net 3,146,124

2,773,696

Total current assets 7,440,713

6,355,181











Investments in affiliated companies and other companies 128,582

126,007

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 666,966

516,299

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 54,903

67,510

Deferred income taxes, net 52,895

34,064

Severance pay fund 236,278

223,167

Total 1,139,624

967,047











Operating lease right of use assets 515,750

527,075

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,353,493

1,276,948

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,829,663

1,845,345

Total assets $ 12,279,243

$ 10,971,596











Liabilities and Equity







Short-term bank credit and loans $ 168,482

$ 450,856

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 81,399

74,561

Operating lease liabilities 96,681

84,912

Trade payables 1,569,589

1,343,816

Other payables and accrued expenses 1,396,021

1,207,717

Contract liabilities 2,324,024

2,149,306

Total current liabilities 5,636,196

5,311,168











Long-term loans, net of current maturities 18,077

27,395

Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 231,548

278,529

Employee benefit liabilities 493,087

454,334

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 109,474

73,916

Contract liabilities 1,018,803

816,796

Operating lease liabilities 473,126

454,057

Other long-term liabilities 280,554

274,421

Total long-term liabilities 2,624,669

2,379,448











Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 4,013,808

3,277,540

Non-controlling interests 4,570

3,440

Total equity 4,018,378

3,280,980

Total liabilities and equity $ 12,279,243

$ 10,971,596

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (US Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Year ended

December 31,

2024 Revenues $ 5,790,068

$ 4,897,655

$ 1,921,608

$ 1,717,547

$ 6,827,871 Cost of revenues 4,384,609

3,721,036

1,443,369

1,304,763

5,186,051 Gross profit 1,405,459

1,176,619

478,239

412,784

1,641,820



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 373,047

335,210

129,110

119,890

466,402 Marketing and selling, net 283,366

268,144

90,955

91,349

375,358 General and administrative, net 270,087

225,608

86,740

75,736

311,007 Total operating expenses 926,500

828,962

306,805

286,975

1,152,767 Operating income 478,959

347,657

171,434

125,809

489,053



















Financial expenses, net (104,587)

(105,219)

(34,459)

(44,953)

(151,125) Other income, net 4,957

10,269

1,354

7,002

3,818 Income before income taxes 379,329

252,707

138,329

87,858

341,746 Taxes on income (34,527)

(35,689)

(11,409)

(12,830)

(39,058)

344,802

217,018

126,920

75,028

302,688



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 22,265

14,625

6,756

4,284

19,176



















Net income $ 367,067

$ 231,643

$ 133,676

$ 79,312

$ 321,864



















Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (889)

(498)

(281)

(206)

(726) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 366,178

$ 231,145

$ 133,395

$ 79,106

$ 321,138



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 8.05

$ 5.20

$ 2.88

$ 1.78

$ 7.22 Diluted net earnings per share $ 7.85

$ 5.18

$ 2.80

$ 1.77

$ 7.18



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 45,484

44,472

46,349

44,478

44,480 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 46,638

44,633

47,670

44,618

44,709

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (US Dollars in thousands)







Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2025

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2024

Year ended

December

31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 367,067

$ 231,643

$ 321,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 128,826

117,145

158,391 Stock-based compensation 17,527

10,060

15,760 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 504

358

493 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (12,072)

12,124

1,649 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 2,261

(419)

(596) Loss from remeasurement of investments held under fair value method and sale of an investment 7,272

6,079

18,136 Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*) (8,137)

(6,085)

(8,213) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (380,407)

(466,738)

(473,926) Increase in inventories, net (374,294)

(529,345)

(480,309) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 349,727

(1,726)

65,663 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (13,951)

(28,734)

(40,159) Increase in contract liabilities 376,725

738,177

955,857 Net cash provided by operating activities 461,048

82,539

534,610 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets, net of investment grants and evacuation grants (128,387)

(167,002)

(215,051) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (100)

(3,151)

(3,603) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,297

5,013

4,107 Proceeds from sale of investments, subsidiary and operation 400

24,776

25,970 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net (591,591)

7,068

9,923 Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net (254)

(335)

(180) Net cash used in investing activities (718,635)

(133,631)

(178,834) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 573,021

7

26 Issuance (repayment) of commercial paper, net (195,977)

36,380

36,380 Repayment of long-term loans (11,410)

(11,262)

(11,320) Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (67,496)

(61,862)

(61,862) Dividends paid (76,902)

(66,717)

(88,958) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (86,407)

76,316

(162,120) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 134,829

(27,138)

(287,854)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (122,758)

(78,230)

67,922 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 265,351

$ 197,429

$ 197,429 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 142,593

$ 119,199

$ 265,351 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies $ 14,128

$ 8,540

$ 10,963

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (US Dollars in millions) Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:





Nine

months

ended

Septmeber

30, 2025

%

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2024

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2025

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2024

%

Year

ended

December

31, 2024

% Israel $ 1,921.1

33.2

$ 1,395.1

28.5

$ 641.6

33.4

$ 499.0

29.1

$ 1,988.0

29.1 North America 1,204.3

20.8

1,082.4

22.1

406.6

21.2

386.8

22.5

1,520.3

22.3 Europe 1,556.5

26.9

1,287.2

26.3

536.0

27.9

429.9

25.0

1,820.9

26.7 Asia-Pacific 871.3

15.0

858.4

17.5

266.2

13.9

315.6

18.4

1,132.7

16.6 Latin America 71.4

1.2

111.8

2.3

20.7

1.1

37.9

2.2

150.0

2.2 Other countries 165.5

2.9

162.8

3.3

50.5

2.5

48.3

2.8

216.0

3.1 Total revenue $ 5,790.1

100.0

$ 4,897.7

100.0

$ 1,921.6

100.0

$ 1,717.5

100.0

$ 6,827.9

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:



Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Year ended

December 31,

2024 Aerospace

















External customers $ 1,348.0

$ 1,216.2

$ 425.9

$ 434.0

$ 1,780.5 Intersegment revenue 170.8

179.1

51.8

58.2

255.8 Total 1,518.8

1,395.3

477.7

492.2

2,036.3 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 642.9

558.4

225.7

198.7

750.6 Intersegment revenue 47.2

39.7

17.6

14.7

49.2 Total 690.1

598.1

243.3

213.4

799.8 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 907.5

832.8

292.8

271.2

1,118.6 Intersegment revenue 161.7

156.0

47.9

52.7

199.4 Total 1,069.2

988.8

340.7

323.9

1,318.0 Land

















External customers 1,680.2

1,144.0

574.2

402.6

1,605.1 Intersegment revenue 57.4

60.6

19.5

19.2

74.3 Total 1,737.6

1,204.6

593.7

421.8

1,679.4 ESA

















External customers 1,211.5

1,146.3

403.0

411.0

1,573.1 Intersegment revenue 9.5

7.3

4.7

5.6

12.6 Total 1,221.0

1,153.6

407.7

416.6

1,585.7 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers and intersegment) for reportable segments 6,236.7

5,340.4

2,063.1

1,867.9

7,419.2 Less - intersegment revenue (446.6)

(442.7)

(141.5)

(150.4)

(591.3) Total revenues $ 5,790.1

$ 4,897.7

$ 1,921.6

$ 1,717.5

$ 6,827.9

Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributed to Company's shareholders to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to Company's shareholders is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2025

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2024

Three

months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three

months

ended

September 30,

2024

Year

ended

December

31, 2024 GAAP gross profit $ 1,405.5

$ 1,176.6

$ 478.2

$ 412.8

$ 1,641.8 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 12.1

14.8

4.0

4.2

18.9 Stock based compensation 2.6

1.5

0.9

0.7

2.4 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 5.2

6.0

1.2

1.7

7.9 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,425.4

$ 1,198.9

$ 484.3

$ 419.4

$ 1,671.0 Percent of revenues 24.6 %

24.5 %

25.2 %

24.4 %

24.5 %



















GAAP operating income $ 479.0

$ 347.7

$ 171.4

$ 125.8

$ 489.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 23.2

26.5

7.7

8.1

34.2 Stock based compensation 17.5

10.1

6.0

4.4

15.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 7.4

8.6

1.6

2.4

11.3 Non-GAAP operating income $ 527.1

$ 392.9

$ 186.7

$ 140.7

$ 550.4 Percent of revenues 9.1 %

8.0 %

9.7 %

8.2 %

8.1 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 366.2

$ 231.1

$ 133.4

$ 79.1

$ 321.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 23.2

26.5

7.7

8.1

34.2 Stock based compensation 17.5

10.1

6.0

4.4

15.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 7.4

8.6

1.6

2.4

11.3 Capital gain —

(2.0)

—

(2.0)

(2.0) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option 7.3

7.4

0.5

—

19.4 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 10.4

(4.2)

11.8

8.1

(0.6) Tax effect and other tax items, net (3.9)

(5.3)

(1.2)

(1.3)

(7.7) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 428.1

$ 272.2

$ 159.8

$ 98.8

$ 391.5 Percent of revenues 7.4 %

5.6 %

8.3 %

5.8 %

5.7 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 7.85

$ 5.18

$ 2.80

$ 1.77

$ 7.18 Adjustments, net 1.31

0.92

0.55

0.44

1.58 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 9.16

$ 6.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.21

$ 8.76

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017806/Elbit_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.