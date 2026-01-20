Elementor One Redefines What Professional Website Creation Looks Like on WordPress

A milestone offering that integrates creation, optimization, and site management into a single experience, expanding the professional Elementor Editor that creators trust.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor, the company behind the drag-and-drop Editor that changed how millions create websites, today announced Elementor One, a unified web creation experience that brings the essential capabilities professionals rely on into one workflow. Delivered through a single subscription, Elementor One offers a more complete and robust way to create, optimize, and manage websites.

Web Creators don't just build websites, they own the outcomes across client portfolios. Professionals are responsible for performance, accessibility, reliable email deliverability, and site management over time. Elementor One brings these essential capabilities into a single workflow designed to streamline work from creation through ongoing maintenance, with AI capabilities that accelerate the work without taking control away.



"Professional creators need to trust that the tools they rely on meet a professional standard across every stage of their work," said Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor. "Elementor One brings the capabilities creators need into one workflow, so they can deliver with confidence and keep their focus on their craft and the creativity that grows their business."



A unified experience for the professional workflow

The One experience builds on the Editor, bringing more professional tools into the same workflow creators already know. This makes it easier to move between key stages with greater flow and consistency.

For website creation, the plan includes advanced build capabilities professionals rely on to deliver conversion-ready, content-rich websites at scale. With global design controls, dynamic content tools, built-in marketing and conversion features, and AI to augment the creative process, creators can launch faster while keeping experiences consistent across pages and site templates.

To support performance and quality after launch, Elementor One includes performance-focused tooling, image optimization, and accessibility features that help creators deliver fast, polished, and inclusive websites.

For ongoing site needs, Elementor One includes site management capabilities, including reliable transactional email deliverability so critical emails like form submissions, confirmations and notifications reach the recipients' inboxes consistently.

Flexibility and scalable growth

Elementor One includes a shared credit pool that can be used across capabilities within the plan. Credits give professionals a flexible usage allowance, so they can apply value where it is needed, when it is needed, instead of being locked into fixed feature limits. As project needs shift across different sites and timelines, the plan adapts without added complexity.

This flexibility matters even more for agencies managing many client websites. Elementor One Agency, built for multi-site teams, enables them to allocate credits across their portfolio based on their clients' needs. It also includes priority access to expert support to help protect margins and scale delivery.

The Elementor One subscription is designed to grow in value over time, with new professional-grade capabilities included as they are introduced. Coming soon, this includes Cookie Consent tools and expanded management capabilities for overseeing connected sites and performing bulk updates more efficiently. Elementor will also continue expanding AI built for Web Creators with Angie, from AI created widgets that stay fully editable in the Editor, to a native AI layer for WordPress that will gain more capabilities over time, helping professionals stay ahead of evolving client and web demands.



About Elementor



Elementor is a leading WordPress website creation experience, powering over 21 million websites, representing 13% of websites worldwide. Built for ambitious web creators, Elementor provides professionals with the creative freedom and precise control needed to create, optimize and launch high-performing digital experiences. Rooted in the values of the open web and supported by a vibrant global community, Elementor enables agencies, freelancers, and enterprises to scale their digital presence and build what's next.

