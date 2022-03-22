Elite Partner Investment joins World Blockchain Summit - Dubai

Also present at the event will be Furqan Rassul, the CEO of Elite Partner Investment LLC, an investment management company with multiple investments in several industries globally. Under the leadership of its chairman, HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, Elite Partner Investment partners with and supports companies developing disruptive technologies, such as blockchain, to provide them with unrivalled access to the region's most prestigious, influential and well-connected decision makers in the private and public space such that they are able to achieve sustainable growth and scalability

"Dubai has always been a pioneer in the technology space, and it's no different with blockchain. It is on its way to becoming a global hub for the development of this nascent and exciting industry. I believe the World Blockchain Summit is positioned perfectly to work in such a conducive environment, contributing to this development,"commented Mr Furqan Rassul, the CEO of Elite Partner Investment LLC.

Eager to keep the momentum from its previous editions, WBS has put together a speaker line-up like no other; allowing attendees to hear directly from none other than thought leaders like Frederik Gregaard, the widely respected Chief Executive Officer of Cardano Foundation. He will present a special keynote address at World Blockchain Summit – Dubai.

Among other early adopters of future-tech is Faryar Shirzad, Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase, and former member of National Security Council at the White House from March 2003 through August 2006, who will be sharing his insights at the conference.

Other experts in the star-studded line up include Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO, Celsius Network; Furqan Rassul, CEO, Elite Partner Investment LLC; Navin Gupta, Managing Director of South Asia and MENA, Ripple; Hubertus Thonhauser, Partner, Ghaf Capital, Chairman of the Tezos Foundation; Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center; Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO, SingularityNET; and Silvina Moschini, Founder/Chairwoman, Unicoin to name a few.

It is our honour and privilege to be hosting World Blockchain Summit under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai and to have the opportunity to work with Elite Partner Investment in this summit. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome the royal delegation at the summit," says Mr Mohammed Saleem, the Founder of World Blockchain Summit.

The summit also features Startup World Cup, a pitch competition by Pegasus Tech Ventures, on 22 March 2022, for startups from across the world that are preparing to launch and also for those who are already established and want to expand their business. One winner from the competition gets a chance to fly to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 for a chance to win a US$ 1,000,000 investment prize.

The pitch competition will be followed by Investor Gala Dinner, which will provide a major boost to startups looking to raise funds by leveraging Trescon Investor Connect (TIC) program. TIC has a prime responsibility to gather a pool of investors, HNIs, family-owned business houses (FOBs), and VC firms looking to invest in emerging technologies, and forging partnerships with key stakeholders responsible for curating these ecosystems.

About Elite Partner Investment

Elite Partner Investment is a UAE-based Investment Management company with interests in technology, mining, energy, and real estate chaired by HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum. Areas of the group's interest include early-stage technology and creating value through innovation and synergies. His Highness enables the company and its partners to access and work at the highest level with government and leading multinationals around the globe; enabling them to grow, expand and access new markets.

About World Blockchain Summit

World Blockchain Summit, an event by Trescon, is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups – with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

