Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2023

Ellomay Capital Ltd.

25 Aug, 2023, 00:30 IDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On August 24, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 606.2 million.
  • Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 84 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which include intermediate months of April and May and the summer month of June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy; and
  • Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in inflation and interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position





June 30

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

176,779

62,558

151,481

Trade receivables and accrued income

242,670

191,756

238,581

Other receivables

14,181

23,932

32,809

Financial derivatives

4,431

8,023

-

Total current assets

438,061

286,269

422,871





Non-current assets



Restricted deposit

537,337

507,799

514,543

Prepaid expenses

31,074

32,237

32,072

Fixed assets

3,173,760

3,326,489

3,253,196

Intangible assets

7,765

5,960

6,404

Right of use assets

56,886

58,198

57,486

Total non-current assets

3,806,822

3,930,683

3,863,701





Total assets

4,244,883

4,216,952

4,286,572





Current liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks


293,414

266,896

279,506

Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,749

4,558

4,645

Trade payables

172,233

195,602

228,468

Other payables

12,710

9,792

11,439

Total current liabilities

483,106

476,848

524,058





Non-current liabilities



Loans from banks

2,115,016

2,293,137

2,211,895

Other Long-term liabilities

14,975

19,425

17,529

Long-term lease liabilities

51,032

51,924

49,292

Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000

50,000

50,000

Deferred tax liabilities

237,126

190,336

215,016

Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160

Total non-current liabilities

2,468,309

2,604,982

2,543,892





Equity



Share capital


11

11

11

Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings

647,510

489,164

572,664

Total equity

1,293,468

1,135,122

1,218,622





Total liabilities and equity

4,244,883

4,216,952

4,286,572






 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Income

For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

June 30

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Revenues

1,254,471

1,020,929

606,155

465,505

2,369,220






Operating costs of the




 Power Plant










Energy costs

261,490

194,413

137,416

104,796

544,118

Electricity purchase and




 infrastructure services

592,821

522,449

275,659

242,423

1,088,127

Depreciation and




 amortization

118,864

123,627

62,518

55,504

239,115

Other operating costs

80,718

75,617

46,547

37,943

157,189






Total operating costs




 of Power Plant

1,053,893

916,106

522,140

440,666

2,028,549






Profit from operating




 the Power Plant

200,578

104,823

84,015

24,839

340,671






General and




 administrative expenses

14,093

10,893

7,499

5,171

24,066






Operating profit

186,485

93,930

76,516

19,668

316,605






Financing income

36,190

45,902

16,968

34,373

52,131

Financing expenses

125,719

150,392

66,638

85,151

271,116






Financing expenses, net

89,529

104,490

49,670

50,778

218,985






Profit (loss) before






 taxes on income

96,956

(10,560)

26,846

(31,110)

97,620






Tax benefit (taxes on




 Income)

(22,110)

2,340

(5,969)

7,148

(22,340)






Profit (loss) for the period

74,846

(8,220)

20,877

(23,962)

75,280






 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity  













Capital reserve






for activities




Share

Share

with

Retained



capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the six months 






 ended June 30, 2023






 (Unaudited)














Balance as at






 January 1, 2023 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

572,664

1,218,622








Profit for the period

-

-

-

74,846

74,846








Balance as at 






 June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

647,510

1,293,468








For the six months 






 ended June 30, 2022






 (Unaudited)














Balance as at






 January 1, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342








Loss for the period

-

-

-

(8,220)

(8,220)








Balance as at 






 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

489,164

1,135,122








For the three months 






 ended June 30, 2023






 (Unaudited)














Balance as at 






 April 1, 2023 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

626,633

1,272,591








Profit for the period

-

-

-

20,877

20,877








Balance as at 






 June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

647,510

1,293,468








For the three months 






 ended June 30, 2022






 (Unaudited)














Balance as at 






 April 1, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

513,126

1,159,084








Loss for the period

-

-

-

(23,962)

(23,962)








Balance as at 






 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

489,164

1,135,122

 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)











Capital reserve 




for activities 


Share

Share

with 

Retained

capital

premium

shareholders 

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the year ended




December 31, 2022 (Audited)










Balance as at




January 1, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342






Profit for the year

-

-

-

75,280

75,280






Balance as at






December 31, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

572,664

1,218,622

 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

June 30

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Cash flows from




operating activities:




Profit (loss) for the period

74,846

(8,220)

20,877

(23,962)

75,280

Adjustments:




Depreciation and amortization




and fuel consumption

119,486

124,701

62,695

55,915

242,345

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

22,110

(2,340)

5,969

(7,148)

22,340

Financing expenses, net

89,529

104,490

49,670

50,778

218,985

231,125

226,851

118,334

99,545

483,670






Change in trade receivables

(4,089)

56,816

(57,981)

(13,570)

9,991

Change in other receivables

18,628

16,358

5,043

4,810

7,480

Change in trade payables

(78,308)

(156,766)

(10,795)

(59,935)

(127,907)

Change in other payables

1,271

2,692

(6,504)

(7,207)

4,339

Change in other long-term liabilities

(2,554)

3,591

(951)

(1,813)

1,695

(65,052)

(77,309)

(71,188)

(77,715)

(104,402)






Taxes on income paid

-

(21,795)

-

-

(21,795)






Net cash flows provided




by operating activities

240,919

119,527

68,023

(2,132)

432,753






Cash flows used in




investing activities




Proceeds for settlement of




financial derivatives

3,074

5,747

1,902

5,325

13,652

Investment in fixed assets

(36,157)

(69,165)

(21,945)

(41,652)

(110,715)

Investment in intangible assets

(2,317)

(642)

(1,500)

(385)

(1,810)

Interest received

13,796

917

7,772

545

6,433

Net cash flows used in






investing activities

(21,604)

(63,143)

(13,771)

(36,167)

(92,440)






Cash flows from




financing activities:




Repayment of lease liability principal

(212)

(241)

(113)

(91)

(4,726)

Repayment of loans from banks

(130,987)

(144,775)

(130,987)

(144,775)

(255,705)

Interest paid

(76,985)

(82,129)

(76,835)

(81,961)

(159,804)

Net cash flows used in




financing activities

(208,184)

(227,145)

(207,935)

(226,827)

(420,235)






Net increase (decrease) in cash




and cash equivalents for




the period

11,131

(170,761)

(153,683)

(265,126)

(79,922)






Effect of exchange rate fluctuations




on cash and cash equivalents

14,167

31,459

6,579

25,715

29,543

Cash and cash equivalents at




beginning of period

151,481

201,860

323,883

301,969

201,860

Cash and cash equivalents at end




of period

176,779

62,558

176,779

62,558

151,481

