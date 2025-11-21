Elmo Launches New Titanium Product Line and Platinum Servo Drives at SPS 2025, Redefining Limits of Motion Control

The new Titanium Line — "Design small. Perform smart. Function safe." introduces a breakthrough level of multi-axis compactness, intelligence, and safety integration. Key releases include the Titanium Castanet, a miniature dual-axis servo drive with Functional Safety* in the size of a matchbox, and the Titanium Harmonica, a high-power-density, dual-axis, Functional Safety* metal-enclosed drive, engineered to maximize power in an ultra-compact footprint. Equipped with a high-performance multicore processor and advanced technologies, these additions enhance performance, switching efficiency, thermal management, and network interfaces - providing the next generation of machine design.

A Glimpse into the Titanium Future

Elmo will offer its visitors an early preview of what's next for the Titanium line. Additional Titanium servo drives are already in advanced development, including next-generation single-axis modules, and safety architecture designed for even more compact, efficient, and intelligent motion control. These upcoming releases will further extend the Titanium line into new power density classes and application areas, giving machine builders a future-proof path for continuous innovation.

Additionally, Elmo is introducing new servo products within the Platinum line, featuring optimized power switching technology and increased efficiency. The latest Platinum drives offer expanded capabilities for machine builders who require high power density and robust reliability.

Visitors to the booth will experience live demonstrations showcasing Elmo's new servo-drive technologies and are invited to meet Elmo experts for one-on-one discussions throughout the show.

*In certification process

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email [email protected].

