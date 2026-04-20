ELRON VENTURES PORTFOLIO COMPANY CYBERRIDGE NAMED GLOBAL INFOSEC AWARD WINNER AT RSA CONFERENCE 2026

Recognition highlights growing demand for quantum-safe data transmission and infrastructure-layer security

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elron Ventures Ltd. (TASE: ELRN) ("Elron"), a technology investment firm focused on investing in, building, and scaling technology companies across deep tech, defense technologies, cybersecurity, and AI, reported that its portfolio company CyberRidge has won a Global InfoSec Award at RSA Conference 2026.

The award recognizes CyberRidge's approach to securing data in transit at the physical layer, enabling protection across fiber-optic networks without introducing latency or requiring changes to existing infrastructure. This reflects increasing demand for next-generation security solutions addressing more sophisticated cyber threats at scale, particularly at the infrastructure layer.

"CyberRidge's approach to securing data in transit at the physical layer addresses a critical gap in protecting underlying network infrastructure," said Yaniv Shnieder, Chief Executive Officer of Elron Ventures. "We see increasing demand for solutions operating at this layer, and this recognition reinforces our strategy to invest in and build differentiated technology companies."

CyberRidge is advancing commercial engagements with global telecommunications operators and enterprise customers, supported by deployments and validation across long-haul optical networks. This recognition is consistent with Elron's broader portfolio activity and strategic focus, as reflected in its 2025 results and 2026 outlook.

About CyberRidge

CyberRidge is a deep-tech cybersecurity company protecting the world's most sensitive data from interception, surveillance, and quantum-era decryption. Its patented photonic encryption layer prevents data from being recorded over optical fiber, turning every transmission into untraceable optical noise. No way to harvest & hack data offline = no exposure.

For more information, please visit www.cyber-ridge.com.

About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures Ltd. ("Elron") is a technology investment firm focused on investing in, building, and scaling technology companies across deep tech, defense technologies, cybersecurity, and AI. The company works closely with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive the development and scaling of businesses addressing large and evolving markets, with a focus on infrastructure and mission-critical technologies and long-term value creation. Elron is controlled by Arieli Group, a U.S.-based investment firm.

For more information, please visit www.elronventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding market trends, demand for technology solutions, and Elron's investment strategy and future positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect such outcomes include changes in market conditions, technological developments, competitive dynamics, portfolio company performance, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Elron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Lisya Bahar-Manoah, Managing Partner, Arieli Group

Chairperson of the Board, Elron Ventures

+972-3-607-5555; [email protected]

Media Relations

Maya Reitman, Head of Marketing

Elron Ventures

+972-3-607-5555; [email protected]

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SOURCE Elron Ventures